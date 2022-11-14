K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor , the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll.

KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking.

Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas.

K-State will have the opportunity to continue to move up in the polls at West Virginia on Saturday.

