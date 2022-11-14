Read full article on original website
Christmas in Refugio set for Dec. 3
The annual Christmas in Refugio will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Refugio. Parade entrants and vendors are being accepted. New this year will be a decorated Christmas tree contest. Volunteers are needed to provide a decorated artificial Christmas tree to be displayed at King’s Park. A trophy will be awarded for the best decorated tree.
Better late than never
Approximately 100 guests attended a dedication for the Refugio County Multi-Purpose Center at the Refugio County Fairgrounds on Oct. 20. “Hurricane Harvey has provided us opportunities to come together in many ways, locally, and regionally,” Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke said at the event. “ Many of us in this room today would not have gotten to know each other like we have, if not for Harvey.”
Zaragoza Society announces award winners
The General Zaragoza Society celebrated its 78th year as a public service organization and advocate of education and community service on Oct. 28 by announcing the recipients of its 2022 Zaragoza Education and Community Service awards at the Goliad Auditorium. Patricia Huber, interim Goliad High School principal and human resources...
Marcia Anne Carey-Reyes
Marcia Anne Carey-Reyes, 79, passed away November 16, 2022, lovingly surrounded by her family at her home in Beeville, Texas. Marcia was born December 11, 1942 in Salisbury, Maryland, to Paul Carey Sr. and Lucy (Insley) Carey. She graduated as Valedictorian of Snow Hill High School in Snow Hill, Maryland in 1960 and furthered her education earning an Associate’s degree in Business from Coastal Bend College where she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. She retired from Coastal Bend College after numerous years serving as an academic faculty secretary.
Group claims Coleto Creek Power Plant emissions threaten health, environment
The Environmental Integrity Project released a report on Nov. 3 claiming emissions of boron and molybdenum at Goliad County’s Coleto Creek Power Plant exceed federal limits. The EIP, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization that advocates for stricter enforcement of environmental laws, claims in its report that Coleto Creek Power Plant and over 200 other coal-fired power plants in the United States emit pollutants that exceed safe levels for humans and the environment.
Quote by recently elected commissioner throws local car dealership GM for loop
Alvin Sherman, general manager of Aztec Ford in Goliad, wants to assure everyone that the car dealership does fix flat tires and more. Read this story in the Goliad Advance-Guard. Get the award-winning Advance-Guard delivered weekly to your home for only $35 per year. Call 361-343-5226 to subscribe today.
Jess' girls
Future Goliad Tigerette volleyball players find out very early where they rank among Jess Odem’s list of prospects. “In middle school, Coach Odem was already scouting me out,” four-year starter Abby Yanta said with a laugh. “I always keep an eye on the middle school players,” Odem said....
Goliad JV defeats Palacios 32-18
The Goliad junior varsity took a 32-18 season-ending victory over the Palacios JV on Nov. 3. The combined records of the Goliad Blue and White JV teams was 11-1. Outstanding players were Kameo Davis, Landon Mozisek, Dre’ton Martinez, Christian Fridley, Tracer Schendel, Lamont Franklin, landon Psenick, Cole Ortman, Cord Zamzow, Hayden Hernandez, Hunter Cano, Koltyn Russell, Josh Valdez, Reese Mangum, James Green, manu Espindola, Joseph Mungia, Gavin Hoefling, Josue Almaraz, Payton Foss, Eric Cavazos, Donovan Tyler, Christian Martinez, Rupert Ramos, Jakob Boyd, JoJo Martinez, Byron Lewis, Kale Ortman, Evan Salge and Joe Hand.
Tigerettes advance to regional quarterfinals
The Goliad Tigerettes advanced to the regional quarterfinals on Nov. 4 with a 25-7, 25-9, 25-11 area playoff win over IDEA Weslaco Pike in Kingsville. The Tigerettes advanced to play Banquete in the regional quarterfinals. Goliad (32-13) was led by Kyla Hill’s double-double. Hill had 11 kills and 10 digs...
Tigers rout Palacios, take third-place playoff spot in District 15-3A, Division I
The Goliad Tigers secured the third-place playoff berth in District 15-3A, Division I with a 60-7 rout of the Palacios Sharks on Nov. 4 at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers, who improved to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in district games, will face District 16-3A, Division II runner-up Rio Hondo (5-5) in the bi-district playoffs on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in San Diego.
Lady Eagles’ season ends in bi-district
The Woodsboro Lady Eagles were ousted from the playoffs on Nov. 1 in a 25-15, 25-8, 25-12 bi-district loss to the Weimar Lady Cats. Woodsboro ended the season with a 14-13 record. Lady Eagles beat Yorktown. The Woodsboro Lady Eagles outlasted the Yorktown Kitty Kats 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 21-25, 15-13...
