Approximately 100 guests attended a dedication for the Refugio County Multi-Purpose Center at the Refugio County Fairgrounds on Oct. 20. “Hurricane Harvey has provided us opportunities to come together in many ways, locally, and regionally,” Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke said at the event. “ Many of us in this room today would not have gotten to know each other like we have, if not for Harvey.”

REFUGIO COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO