Ashland County, OH

ashlandsource.com

2 Arrows earn 1st-team All NW District honors

MANSFIELD — He was the heartbeat of north central Ohio’s best defense and for the second year in a row, Mansfield Senior’s Mekhi Bradley is the Northwest District’s Division III Defensive Player of the Year. A physical 6-foot, 240-pound linebacker, Bradley was one of three Tygers...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list

MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Guest Trio Westward Road to perform at Trinity Lutheran Church

ASHLAND -- Guest Trio Westward Road is scheduled to perform at Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center Street, Ashland, for their 5:30 pm Folk service on Saturday, November 26. Providing a unique blend of gospel and modern worship music is where Westward Road excels.
ASHLAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

19.09 Acres, horse barn, residence, and misc.

19.09 Acres |97’x 100’ Horse Barn with 4/BR Residence. Content Auction | tools & ladders |Kubota tractor | Yamaha Grizzly 600. From New London head east on OH-162 for 2.8 miles, continue straight onto New London East Rd for 1.2 miles, turn left onto Gore Orphanage Rd. 0.3 miles to location on left.
NEW LONDON, OH
akronschools.com

Free Giveaways in Firestone Park

The Firestone Park Community Center, Mayor Daniel Horrigan and City of Akron employees -- in partnership with the Mayor's Youth Leadership Council -- are sponsoring a free giveaway of hats, gloves, scarves, books and grocery store gift cards for students in grades K-5 living in Firestone Park. Gift cards are limited to one (1) per household and only given to those with children participating. The event will be held at the Firestone Park Presbyterian Church (275 S. Firestone Blvd.) on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. Registration is required by phone at 330.375.2806 or in person at the Firestone Park Community Center (1480 Girard St.) by Nov. 30. This event is part of the annual Firestone Park Holiday Tree Lighting, so all are invited for Santa and other activities.
AKRON, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

WAYNE COUNTY NEWS: Group discusses farmland threats

Concerned farmers and agriculture community members gathered recently to voice their concerns and offer solutions to halt the loss of farmland. WOOSTER Wayne County Commissioners and more than two dozen members of the Agricultural Success Group gathered recently at the Administration Building in Wooster to discuss the future of local farmland.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland asks for bids to demolish former 'Eagle' gas station

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council is finally going out to bid for the demolition of the former Eagle gas station that has sat vacant along Claremont Avenue for years. The abandoned gas station at 602 Claremont Ave. received a $250,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Development in July 2021, but demolition has been delayed because of environmental studies that needed to happen at the site, said Ashland Mayor Matt Miller.
ASHLAND, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Green Community Courts design revealed

GREEN — City of Green officials unveiled a preliminary design for the new Green Community Courts during a public meeting Nov. 10. In May voters approved a 37-year, $68 million bond issue May 3 for Green Local Schools. The $90 million planned improvements include a new bus garage, as well as constructing a new elementary school, a new middle school, adding onto Green Primary and demolishing Greenwood Early Learning Center, Green Intermediate School (GIS) and Green Middle School (GMS).
GREEN, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

