ashlandsource.com
2 Arrows earn 1st-team All NW District honors
MANSFIELD — He was the heartbeat of north central Ohio’s best defense and for the second year in a row, Mansfield Senior’s Mekhi Bradley is the Northwest District’s Division III Defensive Player of the Year. A physical 6-foot, 240-pound linebacker, Bradley was one of three Tygers...
University offers free teaching degree to combat Ohio teacher shortage
Baldwin Wallace University, partnered with Meteor Learning, announced a new initiative that will allow a number of candidates to receive an accelerated math or science teaching degree for free.
Humane Society leads rescue of horses, other animals in Ohio suspected neglect case
ASHLAND, Ohio — Sixteen horses, six goats and several cats and dogs were rescued Wednesday in the investigation of a suspected neglect case in Ashland led by the Humane Society of the United States. >> Preble County woman admits to killing her 93-year-old grandmother, police say. The Humane Society...
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
cleveland19.com
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. Zeller, nor his kayak, have been found, and authorities are asking for the community to come forward with any information that may help find him.
richlandsource.com
2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list
MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
ashlandsource.com
Guest Trio Westward Road to perform at Trinity Lutheran Church
ASHLAND -- Guest Trio Westward Road is scheduled to perform at Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center Street, Ashland, for their 5:30 pm Folk service on Saturday, November 26. Providing a unique blend of gospel and modern worship music is where Westward Road excels.
Farm and Dairy
19.09 Acres, horse barn, residence, and misc.
19.09 Acres |97’x 100’ Horse Barn with 4/BR Residence. Content Auction | tools & ladders |Kubota tractor | Yamaha Grizzly 600. From New London head east on OH-162 for 2.8 miles, continue straight onto New London East Rd for 1.2 miles, turn left onto Gore Orphanage Rd. 0.3 miles to location on left.
akronschools.com
Free Giveaways in Firestone Park
The Firestone Park Community Center, Mayor Daniel Horrigan and City of Akron employees -- in partnership with the Mayor's Youth Leadership Council -- are sponsoring a free giveaway of hats, gloves, scarves, books and grocery store gift cards for students in grades K-5 living in Firestone Park. Gift cards are limited to one (1) per household and only given to those with children participating. The event will be held at the Firestone Park Presbyterian Church (275 S. Firestone Blvd.) on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. Registration is required by phone at 330.375.2806 or in person at the Firestone Park Community Center (1480 Girard St.) by Nov. 30. This event is part of the annual Firestone Park Holiday Tree Lighting, so all are invited for Santa and other activities.
daltonkidronnews.com
WAYNE COUNTY NEWS: Group discusses farmland threats
Concerned farmers and agriculture community members gathered recently to voice their concerns and offer solutions to halt the loss of farmland. WOOSTER Wayne County Commissioners and more than two dozen members of the Agricultural Success Group gathered recently at the Administration Building in Wooster to discuss the future of local farmland.
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Farm and Dairy
36 acre farm with large old 4 bedroom farm house. Bank barn with office, several sheds. Offered in 6 parcels and in combination.
Will sell the following real estate at absolute auction on location at 2508 and 2570 Millersburg Road, Wooster, Ohio. Located approximately ½ mile South of Wooster on State Route 83. REAL ESTATE TO SELL TO THE HIGH BIDDER AT 12:00 NOON. This could be the one. 36 acre farm...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland asks for bids to demolish former 'Eagle' gas station
ASHLAND — Ashland City Council is finally going out to bid for the demolition of the former Eagle gas station that has sat vacant along Claremont Avenue for years. The abandoned gas station at 602 Claremont Ave. received a $250,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Development in July 2021, but demolition has been delayed because of environmental studies that needed to happen at the site, said Ashland Mayor Matt Miller.
richlandsource.com
No more questions: Mansfield Fire Department gets its 4th assistant chief position
MANSFIELD -- City Council opted two weeks ago to delay a vote on a proposal to add a fourth assistant chief to the Mansfield Fire Department, saying members needed time to get additional questions answered. Apparently, those answers were received before Tuesday night. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in...
whbc.com
Family Seeking Assistance for North Canton Woman Following Fire
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The daughter of a North Canton woman who lost her home and most of her companion animals in a Sunday fire is asking for some GoFundMe help. Sharon Mallady was not home at the time of the fire in the 1200...
ashlandsource.com
16 horses, other animals in 'pretty bad' shape being rescued from Ashland County farm
ASHLAND — The Humane Society of the United States and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office led a rescue of around 16 horses and other animals from a farm off County Road 1475 on Wednesday. Kirsten Peek, a public information officer with the Humane Society, said the horses’ condition...
Akron Leader Publications
Green Community Courts design revealed
GREEN — City of Green officials unveiled a preliminary design for the new Green Community Courts during a public meeting Nov. 10. In May voters approved a 37-year, $68 million bond issue May 3 for Green Local Schools. The $90 million planned improvements include a new bus garage, as well as constructing a new elementary school, a new middle school, adding onto Green Primary and demolishing Greenwood Early Learning Center, Green Intermediate School (GIS) and Green Middle School (GMS).
Watch: Heroic, heartwarming animal rescues caught on camera across NE Ohio
A young starving horse was surrendered to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc. in Ravenna with an unexplained abdominal mass that looked like a tumor.
clevelandurbannews.com
Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
