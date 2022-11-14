Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thefamuanonline.com
Why FAMU should cancel school Thanksgiving week
It’s that time of year again. Thanksgiving break is slowly approaching and for Florida. A&M University students it also means gearing up for the annual Florida Blue Florida. Classic football game in Orlando. Every year, students are faced with the battle of choosing between going home for. Thanksgiving after...
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
WCTV
Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was killed Thursday evening after getting hit by a vehicle on Tallahassee’s western side of town. The incident happened in the area of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street around 7:30 p.m, according to the Tallahassee Police Department’s social media pages made at 11 p.m.
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - November 16, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for November 16th, 2022. Mostly cloudy and chilly again tonight with no more than a stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the 40s. Another mostly cloudy and cool day tomorrow, in the 50s to near 60. Colder start...
WCTV
WCTV Community Classroom: Tarran Jefferson from Griffin Middle School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tarran Jefferson, a Griffin Middle School counselor, teaches students how doing positive things goes a long way. If you’d like to help, please visit this link.
WCTV
Ukraine family arrives in Tallahassee
Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida falls apart in fourth quarter, loses to Florida State
Guard KK Deans took the game into her own hands. She scored eight points, drew a charge and assisted the game-tying basket. The score was even at 61 with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter. The Seminoles took a 6-point lead as the fourth quarter approached.
WCTV
Tallahassee experts weigh in on ‘crypto winter’ following FTX collapse
City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex on Lafayette Street. Florida Veteran’s Foundation holds golf outing fundraiser. More than 100 golfers came out to the Southwood Golf Club Monday morning to play in an event supporting the Florida Veteran’s Foundation. ‘Enough is enough’: New...
wmfe.org
Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M will face off at the Florida Classic a week after Nicole
Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M Universities will face off at Camping World Stadium on Saturday for the Florida Classic, marking 25 years of the matchup in Orlando. But this year, the big weekend comes after 2 storms hit Volusia County and Central Florida hard this hurricane season. WMFE’s Talia Blake caught up with BCU’s interim president Lawrence Drake to talk about the economic impact of Classic weekend.
TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022
. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
Stay or Go, familiar names back on FSU’s recruiting board (OTB)
Florida State is looking to finish the season on a high note with two remaining regular-season games. But before the Seminoles get to rival Florida, they have to go through a capable G5 opponent in Louisiana. On The Bench briefly goes over the upcoming opponent as well as the happenings...
Thomasville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Thomasville. The St. Pius X Catholic High School football team will have a game with Thomas County Central High School on November 18, 2022, 16:15:00.
WCTV
U.S. visitors boost Florida tourism industry
TALLAHASSEE - U.S. visitors continued to drive Florida’s tourism industry at a record pace, while international travel still struggled to reach pre-pandemic levels, according to newly released figures for the third quarter of 2022. The tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida estimated Tuesday the state attracted 35.115 million travelers during the...
WCTV
One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Tallahassee on Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Holton Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, said a TPD spokesperson. The extent of their injuries was not provided, but the victim was expected to survive.
WCTV
Cold weather shelters to open Thursday evening in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight cold shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need Thursday, November 17, 2022. Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering in an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness. Safety measures will include...
onfocus.news
Missing Florida Juvenile Found in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 11, a complainant on E 4th Street reported a disturbance taking place in an upstairs apartment. Officers responded and made contact with an 18 year-old Florida male and a 16 year-old Florida female. The female was listed as a missing juvenile from Leon County, Florida and was taken into custody. She was turned over to Wood County Human Services.
WCTV
Liberty County Volleyball celebrating first state title in school history
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Bulldogs are still celebrating their first state volleyball title in school history. The girls volleyball team won the 1A state championship earlier this week, defeating Baker in straight sets. The Bulldogs winning 26-24, 25-22, 25-20, according to box scores posted by the FHSAA.
Tallahassee, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Columbia High School soccer team will have a game with Lincoln High School on November 17, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
thefamuanonline.com
Lovett opens eatery in food court
Lovett’s Wings and Burgers was started by Gabriel Lovett back in 2018. Lovett says he started running his business just making plates for the community. He said people used to come over to his place and say his food was so good that he should begin selling plates as a side hustle. His plate business ramped up very quickly as he was getting over 100 plus requests a day.
WCTV
Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
Comments / 0