Just keep running: Noah Breker making a name for himself on the course

If running was easy, everyone would do it. It’s just walking, but faster. Simple, right?

The reality is, running is a hard activity to pick up. It’s exhausting, physically draining and can leave the body in considerable amounts of pain. It’s an activity dreaded by athletes at the beginning of their seasons, when coaches require their athletes to get in better game shape.

But not for Noah Breker. He sees it as a challenge to better himself.

“I enjoy doing anything that’s bettering myself,” Breker said. “I enjoy working on myself to become a better, faster, stronger athlete. Seeing the results is also something I enjoy. There are days where I go for a run and I honestly do enjoy it. It’s nice, it’s peaceful.”

The Armstrong senior has etched his name into the record books for both the Falcons’ track and cross country teams in the last year. It began in the 2021 cross country season, when he was named the Gatorade Boys Cross Country Player of the Year in Minnesota. In addition to a second-place finish at the MSHSL state meet, he finished second at the Nike Cross Heartland Regional Championships. He also competed in the Eastbay Midwest Regional Championships.

Breker’s excellence with Armstong has vaulted his career to the national level and will once again compete in multiple postseason races this fall. The first race was the Nike Cross Regionals on Nov. 13 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he set the Minnesota state record, finishing fourth with a time of 14 minutes and 51 seconds. His performance qualified him for the Nike Cross National meet which will be held in Portland, Oregon in December.

Cross Country is a unique sport in the sense that it is both a team and individual sport. Success in the sport ultimately hinges on an athlete’s own performance, but you’re still a part of a team.

It’s the team aspect that got Breker to fall in love with running and cross country.

“I had a blast,” Breker said when he first began running. “The team was so much more enjoyable to be with than the other sports I did in the past. I made some friends and we hung out a lot. That’s what kept me with it. I made a really close friend and we started making goals with each other and pushed each other and had some friendly competition. That helped me get to where I am now. It continued on from there.”

Breker’s first year of cross country was in 7th grade and immediately became a standout runner as a middle schooler, along with Alex Omodt and Micah Miller. The three became close friends and challenged each other to become better athletes.

“We did a lot of crazy challenges,” Breker said. “We called them monthly challenges. We would choose a big distance to bike or swim. We did triathlons together. One month we biked 100 kilometers in the rain. We skied 50 kilometers one month. We did something like that every month. That contributes to our success. We were the three standouts.”

All three of them broke the 20-minute mark in middle school and continued their upward trajectory. Miller opted to pursue soccer once high school began while Omodt and Breker kept at it on the course. Unfortunately, Omodt was injured his freshman year, which is when Breker began to break out as a runner and saw himself running at the next level and began to commit to the idea.

“I did a lot more training over the summer,” Breker said. “I focused on eating right, sleeping. I put more energy towards running. That’s when I saw big jumps in performance and the training was showing results.”

His ascension as a runner saw him become one of the best in the state. In addition to success in cross country, he captured a state title on the track this past spring. He won the Class 3A 3200 meter run and will be a contender to defend his crown this spring.

The next step for Breker was deciding where he wanted to run in college. His final schools were North Carolina, Minnesota, Colorado, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. He ended up choosing North Carolina.

"I felt like I fit in there and they were all super focused on being the best they can be,” Breker said about his decision. “They all have goals and work together. Coach Miltenberg is a super accomplished coach and he knows what he’s doing. He’s serious but also gets 1-on-1 with the athletes. That closed the deal for me.”

But Breker isn’t the only standout athlete in the family. His father, Phil, is cousins with current Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. He played football at South Dakota State and was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. It’s a unique connection to a team that you won’t find many fans for in the Twin Cities.

“This interaction happens where people ask me why I’m an Eagles fan and I say because my cousin plays for them,” Breker said. “And they say ‘Dallas Goedert? He’s on my fantasy team!’ That happens almost every day.”

Another unique aspect to the family is that he has eight siblings. It makes for a hectic atmosphere around the house at times, but with him being the second-oldest and oldest off to college, he’s able to have his own room.

“It’s definitely loud at times,” Breker said. “Now I go to bed before most of my siblings because I’m focusing on getting my body recovered. I’m going to bed at 9:30 and often they don’t get to bed until 10:30.”

His younger brother, Benaiah, has also picked up running, joining the cross country team as an eighth grader. But it’s not always easy for Benaiah to keep up with one of the fastest runners in the state.

But if he keeps up the hard work, Noah thinks his future could be just as bright as his own.

“I run a few times with him,” Breker said. “For the most part our running paces are different. Sometimes it’s hard for him to keep up. He seems to really like it a lot. He was adamant on not going out for cross country. He was stubborn but hopefully he’ll catch on and realize his potential. I want to see him breaking my records some day.”

Not only is Breker a mentor to his younger siblings, but to runners in the Armstrong program in the present and future. He’ll go down as one of, if not the best athletes in program history and will have his name in the record books for many years to come.

He said it’s something he strived for in the past and wants the runners of tomorrow to think the same.

“When I was in middle school I looked up to the guys that were seniors and they were super nice guys and supportive,” Breker said. “They made sure they knew who I was. I want to be the same for the younger guys now. Be somebody they can look up to and push to be and use as inspiration in training.

“My name will be on here for a while. I’ve chased people's names on there that I’ve never met. That could be the case for kids in the future.”

Breker’s story in running isn’t close to being completed. He still has more cross country races this season, track in the spring and four more years of running in college. And since he's already competing on the national stage in high school, there’s no reason to believe Breker can’t compete at the highest level of running the sport has to offer one day.