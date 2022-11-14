ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

You can play a role in naming newly-hatched penguins at Maryland Zoo

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

Name penguin hatchlings at Maryland Zoo 00:48

BALTIMORE - You can play a role in naming newly-hatched African penguin chicks at the Maryland Zoo.

It's African penguin breeding season, and the theme for the names is Italian food.

So far, four chicks have hatched, and you have until Dec. 5 to vote for your favorite of the three name finalists.

The name options are ravioli, limoncello and mozzarella.

Breeding season at Penguin Coast begins in mid-September and lasts until the end of February.

Here's the link to vote .

CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Getting a turkey carving demo at the Four Seasons Baltimore

Hi Everyone!Today's "WM?" has a very simple "angle" as we call it in the news biz. And simply put, Thanksgiving is in a week. Next to political conversations at the table, carving the turkey is the part of the day most fraught with peril. Carving at the table is a recipe for disaster. And even if you like to show the turkey to the assemble hungry, then retreat to the kitchen to do "the deed" how many of us can expertly disassemble the bird and carve individual portions…….efficiently?  So off we went to the kitchen of the Four Seasons Hotel, www.fourseasons.com/baltimore, to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland child diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome to serve as ambassador at Festival of Trees, benefitting Kennedy Krieger Institute

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is just around the corner which means the Festival of Trees will kick off next weekend.Hundreds of trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be decked out with cheer to raise money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.But this year, the first person in Maryland to be diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome, will serve as one of the institute's youngest ambassadors for the fundraising event.Six-year-old Violet loves to play with toys.But unlike most children, she is battling a rare neurogenetic disorder called TBCK Syndrome.Violet faces intellectual and developmental delays that affects her speech, muscle movement and respiratory."That special...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

New, improved Upland Tropical Rainforest project at National Aquarium completed

BALTIMORE -- The National Aquarium is home to dozens of tropical species and plants, a recreation of a South American rainforest right here in Baltimore."This remarkable pyramid of glass has defined Baltimore's skyline for five decades," said John Racanelli, CEO, National Aquarium.The $8 million renovation project of the iconic pyramid-topped building at the National Aquarium known as the Upland Tropical Rainforest is now complete.On Tuesday, aquarium staff and local leaders unveiled the new and improved space while hosting a ribbon cutting. "It was just obvious that when the replacement was necessary that this was something, a project that the state...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic.  But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough.  At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Families, doctors stay alert of RSV as holidays near

BALTIMORE --- As we get ready for our holiday gatherings, families in Maryland are on guard as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases surge."I wish germs were like glitter so that we could see what we were approaching at any given point," Baltimore resident Lauren Lankford said.Lankford said she's taking precautions for her four-month-old son, James."We've been very prudent to begin with," Lankford said. "So, we're sticking with our old COVID bubbles for the most part."Dr. Lauren Fitzpatrick, with Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, told WJZ we could see a rise in RSV cases after the holidays."We've already seen an...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage

A man who bought multiple lottery tickets with the same number will now have $300,000 to pay off his mortgage. According to the Maryland Lottery, the lucky winner from Prince George’s County. A day earlier, he had played his numbers 20 times and lost. The next day, he played the same number, which was a combination of important personal digits, on all six $1 straight wagers. He then left Express Mart in Bowie to run errands. Sometime after the drawing, he was sitting in his vehicle when he decided to check the winning numbers. “I said, ‘Oh my God,’” the The post Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage appeared first on Shore News Network.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization

BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Very light snow near PA line possible as cold rain moves through Maryland

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @ChelseaWeather | @MelserWBAL. Rain will move through Maryland Tuesday afternoon, with some areas cold enough to see some light snow. Meteorologist Tony Pann said very...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Learning about the Pizza Statue at Pizza John's in Essex

HI Everyone!Remember a couple of weeks ago when we first went to look at we are now calling a "Local Landmark" for the "Where's Marty?" segment? We were in Middle River at the "Landing Strip" to look at the refurbished fighter plane on the roof that has been stopping traffic on Eastern Avenue for years.This is a segment that K2 and I are really excited about. It takes us right to the communities that make up the vibe of Baltimore. (And if you have an idea about a "Landmark" that has been "stopping traffic" for over 25 years e mail me about...
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Reese scores 19, Maryland races past Binghamton 76-52

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 19 points, Hakim Hart scored all 13 of his in the first half and Maryland coasted to a 76-52 win over Binghamton on Tuesday night.Donta Scott added 10 points for the Terrapins (3-0) and the three double-figure scorers combined for 24 rebounds.Reese and Jahmir Young combined for the first eight points of the game, and a Reese jumper made it 31-8 with just under six minutes to go in the first half. Hart's layup made it 44-23 at the half.Despite making just 2 of 12 from 3-point range, Maryland (3-0) shot 53%...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
gmufourthestate.com

ALEXANDRIA ‘WEREWOLF KILLER’ IS MASON STUDENT

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story noted that John Hollis confirmed Bhasin was a Mason student. He confirmed that the information on People Finder was up-to-date and that is it updated weekly. On July 18, 2018, then 34-year-old, Pankaj Bhasin stabbed Brad Jackson more than 50 times...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow "Jerry" Jones retiring

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow "Jerry" Jones is retiring at the end of the year.Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Roland Butler will be acting superintendent.Jones is retiring after 35 years in law enforcement.Before he became superintendent in February 2020, Jones served more than four years as chief of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.Butler is currently chief of the Field Operations Bureau. He will become acting superintendent on Jan 1.Hogan, a Republican who is term-limited, is leaving office in January. He will be replaced by Gov.-elect Wes Moore, a Democrat.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

John Waters is keeping busy with a novel adaptation, meeting everyone, and going everywhere

John Waters, a world-famous film director, producer, artist, actor, stand-up comedian and prolific writer has just released his first novel: 'Liarmouth: A Feel Bad Romance' and donated his entire art collection to the Baltimore Museum of Art.    WJZ's Denise Koch sat with Waters, who's now 76, to find out how he sees this crazy world and why he'll never leave the city he loves: Baltimore.  "You know, people that love Baltimore, they make fun of it, but they love it at the same time," he said. "But don't you make fun of it if you're coming from somewhere else. I...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
