You can play a role in naming newly-hatched penguins at Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE - You can play a role in naming newly-hatched African penguin chicks at the Maryland Zoo.

It's African penguin breeding season, and the theme for the names is Italian food.

So far, four chicks have hatched, and you have until Dec. 5 to vote for your favorite of the three name finalists.

The name options are ravioli, limoncello and mozzarella.

Breeding season at Penguin Coast begins in mid-September and lasts until the end of February.

Here's the link to vote .