Iconic house used to film 'A Christmas Story' is up for sale in Cleveland

By Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
The beloved fictional home of actor Peter Billingsley and his family in the 1983 film "A Christmas Story" is for sale in Cleveland. MGM/UA

This is a plot twist even Ralphie didn't see coming .

The iconic "A Christmas Story" House in Cleveland is up for sale.

The setting for the beloved holiday movie has been transformed into a museum and a bed and breakfast in recent years.

Film buff Brian Jones, who purchased the house for $150,000 on eBay in 2004, announced Monday that he was putting the fictional home of Ralphie Parker, along with the Bumpus House next door, a museum/gift shop across the street and some other nearby lots up for sale.

A large "for sale" sign is already up outside of the home, which comes complete with a "frageelay" leg lamp in the front window.

A "major award" stands in the window of A Christmas Story House, just as it did (for a while) in the movie. Steve Stephens

Jones has spent tens of thousands over the years to restore the home and the surrounding properties to how they appeared in the 1983 movie that was filmed in and around Cleveland.

Who's selling the 'Christmas Story' house?

The home's sale is being handled by Hoff & Leigh real estate, and no price tag of what Jones hopes to get for the home and the surrounding properties has been disclosed.

There is a website for the listing of the home and neighboring properties.

"The entire campus is for sale," according to the website.

In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, the exterior of A Christmas Story House and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio is shown. Jason Miller, AP

The famed house was built in 1895 and opened for public tours in 2006. It attracts 75,000 visitors annually.

The original movie has been in the news recently, as a sequel, "A Christmas Story Christmas," is set for release Thursday on HBO Max .

The sequel was filmed in Hungary.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Iconic house used to film 'A Christmas Story' is up for sale in Cleveland

