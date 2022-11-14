Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes AgainTom HandyTexas State
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KVIA
Crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate Lake
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are reporting a crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate lake. Through traffic is being asked to use Midway exit 53. Back up to Yarbrough. Clearing time till further notice. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
cbs4local.com
Operation Hope hosts Thanksgiving drive-thru giveaway in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Every year Operation Hope hosts their annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. This year it will be held at the Rock Faith Center in east El Paso on Saturday,. "It is just an opportunity we see a need and it's a miracle that can be performed...
cbs4local.com
Loop 375 at Iron Medics crash caused traffic backup
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Loop 375 north at Iron Medics left many drivers stuck in traffic. The crash happened Thursday at 7 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT showed traffic backed up to Edgemere Boulevard and drivers using the side access road.
cbs4local.com
WinterFest ice rink moved outside El Paso Convention Center
Real ice was celebrated Thursday with children from the El Paso Girls and Boys Club on the rink as this year's first skaters. In 2021, the rink was made up of plastic, which some people complained about. This year's "The Rink," made of ice, is in the center of the...
KVIA
Rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain Rd closes westbound lanes
EL PASO, Texas– Fire officials confirm two people have been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain. TxDot cameras show all westbound lanes at Transmountain and US-54 are closed. Fire officials said they suffered minor injuries. The call came in at 7 a.m....
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso will not collect trash on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will not be collecting trash or recyclables on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. The city will instead do the collection on Monday Nov. 28. Only gray bins will be collected on Nov. 28 not blue bins. The blue bins...
Grove Brunch Cafe Opens Its Second Location in Far East El Paso
So if you’re an Eastsider like me that loves a good brunch spot then hopefully this news excites you as much as it excited me!. Grove Brunch Cafe has officially opened their second location in far east El Paso!. “We are finally here! Thank you for your patience and...
El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake
Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
Police identify victim in Northeast homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified the victim in last week’s deadly shooting in Northeast El Paso as 52-year-old David Pacheco. It happened on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the 5600 block of Robert in Northeast El Paso. Police say they were notified of a possible shooting around 2 p.m. and found Pacheco’s […]
5.3 Quake hits West Texas; Borderland residents feel earth move
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Toyah/Orla, Texas around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The quake was centered 150 miles east of El Paso; USGS officials say the quake’s epicenter was almost 50 west/northwest of the small town of Toyah, Texas. Viewers […]
cbs4local.com
KFOX14 News viewers to experience interruption as engineers upgrade antenna
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 News engineers are replacing our TV station antenna which may cause some interruptions in programming. Some households across the Borderland may be affected during these upgrades. On Thursday, the helicopter and tower crew installed a new antenna on top of the tower. Now,...
cbs4local.com
East El Paso Cinemark debuts new ultra-immersive ScreenX auditorium
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Cinemark in east El Paso opened its new ultra-immersive ScreenX auditorium on Thursday. The new auditorium makes for the ultimate moviegoing experience, with 270 degrees of footage displayed across 3 screens. The Screen X tickets are on sale for the Marvel's Black Panther:...
KFOX 14
Drivers demand reimbursement after rebar popped tires from TxDOT project along Doniphan
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — Drivers impacted by the rebar on Doniphan Drive in El Paso's Upper Valley claim they have yet to get reimbursed after their vehicles were damaged by road work. The road improvement project was contracted to Hawk Construction by the Texas Department of Transportation in...
Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso
That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
cbs4local.com
Drivers impacted by rebar on Doniphan still waiting for reimbursement from TxDOT
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Drivers that were impacted by the rebar on Doniphan in the Upper Valley last month have yet to get reimbursed by the Texas Department of Transportation. Many drivers had to come out of pocket to pay for their damaged tires. CBS4 reached out to...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
cbs4local.com
Fire damages mobile home in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A mobile home was damaged after a fire in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. The fire happened on Holiday Avenue around 1 a.m. The residents of the home were able to get out and called 911 after they detected smoke. Firefighters arrived and found active...
Police detain teen with gun at Texas high school
EPPD officials announced Thursday morning that information regarding a 14-year-old student with a handgun was reported via an anonymous tip.
Las Cruces police: Vehicles can be stolen in seconds if you leave them idling to warm up
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police want to remind motorists who warm up their vehicles to refrain from leaving them unattended as they can be stolen within seconds. With cooler morning temperatures approaching, many drivers start their vehicles and leave them idling and unattended for extended periods of time to defrost windows or […]
KVIA
Crimes against persons are investigating an assault of a police officer Friday morning
EL PASO, Texas- Crimes against persons detectives are investigating an assault of an El Paso Police officer. It happened at 207 Cincinnati street in west El Paso. Police responded to a call at 2 am of a fight involving weapons. During that investigation police said the officer was assaulted. No...
