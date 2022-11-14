ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate Lake

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are reporting a crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate lake. Through traffic is being asked to use Midway exit 53. Back up to Yarbrough. Clearing time till further notice. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Loop 375 at Iron Medics crash caused traffic backup

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Loop 375 north at Iron Medics left many drivers stuck in traffic. The crash happened Thursday at 7 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT showed traffic backed up to Edgemere Boulevard and drivers using the side access road.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

WinterFest ice rink moved outside El Paso Convention Center

Real ice was celebrated Thursday with children from the El Paso Girls and Boys Club on the rink as this year's first skaters. In 2021, the rink was made up of plastic, which some people complained about. This year's "The Rink," made of ice, is in the center of the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain Rd closes westbound lanes

EL PASO, Texas– Fire officials confirm two people have been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain. TxDot cameras show all westbound lanes at Transmountain and US-54 are closed. Fire officials said they suffered minor injuries. The call came in at 7 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake

Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police identify victim in Northeast homicide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified the victim in last week’s deadly shooting in Northeast El Paso as 52-year-old David Pacheco. It happened on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the 5600 block of Robert in Northeast El Paso. Police say they were notified of a possible shooting around 2 p.m. and found Pacheco’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

5.3 Quake hits West Texas; Borderland residents feel earth move

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Toyah/Orla, Texas around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The quake was centered 150 miles east of El Paso; USGS officials say the quake’s epicenter was almost 50 west/northwest of the small town of Toyah, Texas. Viewers […]
TOYAH, TX
cbs4local.com

KFOX14 News viewers to experience interruption as engineers upgrade antenna

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 News engineers are replacing our TV station antenna which may cause some interruptions in programming. Some households across the Borderland may be affected during these upgrades. On Thursday, the helicopter and tower crew installed a new antenna on top of the tower. Now,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

East El Paso Cinemark debuts new ultra-immersive ScreenX auditorium

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Cinemark in east El Paso opened its new ultra-immersive ScreenX auditorium on Thursday. The new auditorium makes for the ultimate moviegoing experience, with 270 degrees of footage displayed across 3 screens. The Screen X tickets are on sale for the Marvel's Black Panther:...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso

That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Fire damages mobile home in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A mobile home was damaged after a fire in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. The fire happened on Holiday Avenue around 1 a.m. The residents of the home were able to get out and called 911 after they detected smoke. Firefighters arrived and found active...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy