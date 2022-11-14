ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

Hours-long SWAT standoff ends with 2 Georgia police officers injured

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Two Georgia police officers were injured during an encounter with a man at a home in Butts County that led to an hours-long SWAT standoff, according to authorities.

Jackson police were called to a home in the Fox Hollow subdivision about a “disturbance” Sunday evening, the Georgia State Patrol said. While officers were inside, the man, later identified as Donald River Waits, opened fire on the officers, according to the GSP.

One officer was struck by shrapnel and sustained a broken wrist, authorities said. The other broke her leg while jumping out of a window. Both injuries were not life-threatening, according to the state patrol.

Waits then barricaded himself inside the home, and the Butts County SWAT team was requested, along with some troopers.

By 4 a.m., the state patrol’s SWAT team was called in. They forced entry to the home around 5:30 a.m. and Waits was taken into custody without further incident. It was not clear what charges he faces.

Channel 2 Action News footage showed a large hole left in the home’s brick exterior as law enforcement tried to get inside. The state patrol said the breach had already been made by the time their SWAT team arrived.

No other details about the incident were released.

Cherri Ashton
3d ago

Prayers for the officer's quick recovery. Thank you for your service and God bless you!

