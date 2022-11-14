ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Hometown Spotlight: Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Tourists flock to Pigeon Forge year-round to enjoy all the activities. It is especially famous, though, for its festive light display every holiday season. One of the biggest attractions in this part of Sevier County is The Island. It's a one-stop shop for restaurants, rides...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Brandon Gibson, Marble City Opera's beloved managing director, dies at 36

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville lost a beloved and powerful voice this week. The Marble City Opera said its managing director, Brandon Gibson, died Wednesday. He was 36. "He was a truly talented and wonderful human who brought so much joy to those around him through his beautiful voice, presence on stage, and written word. Brandon was full of life and dedicated so much of his heart and soul into Marble City Opera and his other work in our community," the Marble City Opera said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Middlesbroo, Kentucky jewelry store heist

Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday. Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Special jewelry to commemorate a loved one

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hold onto someone special with a unique accessory. Lunda Dow started her business as a way to give a gift that had much meaning behind it. Her work, Remember Me Jewelry, creates a lasting piece of memories and love with the use of flowers and cremains.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

LOOK: Tennessee Football Reveals New Orange Helmets

The Tennessee Volunteers revealed brand-new orange helmets on Tuesday night. While widely rumored throughout the 2022 season, and even photographed on a few occasions, the Vols’ social team dropped the official announcement and photos to social media on Tuesday night. This will be the Vols’ fourth helmet that has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UTK to discontinue UT email, Net ID for staff retirees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UTK announced Thursday, Nov. 17 that it will discontinue the NetID and email services for staff retirees effective Oct. 31, 2023. UTK said these changes are being made to help "mitigate risk for the entire university community." "Compromised email accounts have already been used to scam...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

LOOK: Tennessee Football Uniforms Week-By-Week

The days in which the Tennessee Football team was stuck with a very simple look on the field are long gone. This new Tennessee, in the modern era and under Josh Heupel, is all about the “look good, play good” mantra. Tennessee has been rolling out several uniform...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
KNOXVILLE, TN
