Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Teaser trailer drops for Dolly Parton's new Christmas special that's set in Dollywood
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — It's nearly the most wonderful time of the year: Dolly Parton is about to star in a new Christmas special!. "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" will premiere on WBIR and other NBC stations on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8/7c. It will also be available on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.
No 'Bah Humbug' here! | 'A Christmas Carol' coming back to Clarence Brown Theatre
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a holiday tradition for many families. "A Christmas Carol" is almost back at the Clarence Brown Theatre. While the show is a staple during the holiday season, there's no guarantee you will ever see the same show twice. Every season, the director, cast and crew change up the production to make it new, interesting and memorable.
Hometown Spotlight: Pigeon Forge
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Tourists flock to Pigeon Forge year-round to enjoy all the activities. It is especially famous, though, for its festive light display every holiday season. One of the biggest attractions in this part of Sevier County is The Island. It's a one-stop shop for restaurants, rides...
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
Brandon Gibson, Marble City Opera's beloved managing director, dies at 36
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville lost a beloved and powerful voice this week. The Marble City Opera said its managing director, Brandon Gibson, died Wednesday. He was 36. "He was a truly talented and wonderful human who brought so much joy to those around him through his beautiful voice, presence on stage, and written word. Brandon was full of life and dedicated so much of his heart and soul into Marble City Opera and his other work in our community," the Marble City Opera said.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
Hops and Hollers, a popular North Knoxville bar and beer garden, to close Nov. 20
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of North Knoxville's popular beer bars and beer gardens is pouring its final glass soon. On Sunday, November 20, Hops and Hollers will serve its last person and close its doors for the last time. They said on social media that they were in business...
Knoxville to Hohenwald: Aging Zoo Knoxville elephants will find refuge at the Elephant Sanctuary
Tonka, Jana and Edie — all aging elephants — will find refuge in Hohenwald, a small city in Middle Tennessee. For around seven decades, Zoo Knoxville has hosted elephants. Visitors would flock to see their stomping grounds, featuring some of the features native to their homeland in Africa.
WATE
Middlesbroo, Kentucky jewelry store heist
Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday. Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades...
WBIR
Neyland vendor moves to keep beer
The beer vendor at Neyland Stadium is pushing back against the city. Knoxville moved to suspend or revoke Aramark's beer license after three citations.
Fantasy of Trees begins next week to help East Tennessee's littlest patients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's biggest events of the holiday season is set to welcome people into a wonderland of holiday magic during the week of Thanksgiving. The theme is "Christmas in the Pines." Between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27, the Fantasy of Trees host visitors in the...
Mold found inside ice machine, rice thrown out at Knoxville Japanese steakhouse
Restaurant reports for the week of Nov. 17, 2022.
Zoo Knoxville begins introducing baby chimpanzee to troop
A six-month-old chimp is getting to know her new family at Zoo Knoxville.
WATE
Special jewelry to commemorate a loved one
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hold onto someone special with a unique accessory. Lunda Dow started her business as a way to give a gift that had much meaning behind it. Her work, Remember Me Jewelry, creates a lasting piece of memories and love with the use of flowers and cremains.
10About Town: Ho-ho-ho! Holiday activities in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Believe it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner, which means it's time to start decking the halls and getting ready for Santa Claus to visit once again. Get those gloves ready and make yourself some hot chocolate while you're at it. Whether...
rockytopinsider.com
LOOK: Tennessee Football Reveals New Orange Helmets
The Tennessee Volunteers revealed brand-new orange helmets on Tuesday night. While widely rumored throughout the 2022 season, and even photographed on a few occasions, the Vols’ social team dropped the official announcement and photos to social media on Tuesday night. This will be the Vols’ fourth helmet that has...
UTK to discontinue UT email, Net ID for staff retirees
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UTK announced Thursday, Nov. 17 that it will discontinue the NetID and email services for staff retirees effective Oct. 31, 2023. UTK said these changes are being made to help "mitigate risk for the entire university community." "Compromised email accounts have already been used to scam...
rockytopinsider.com
LOOK: Tennessee Football Uniforms Week-By-Week
The days in which the Tennessee Football team was stuck with a very simple look on the field are long gone. This new Tennessee, in the modern era and under Josh Heupel, is all about the “look good, play good” mantra. Tennessee has been rolling out several uniform...
wvlt.tv
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
Knoxville’s black community endured deeply rooted racism, and now there is medical debt
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. When Dr. H.M. Green opened his new medical office building on East Vine Avenue in 1922, Black residents of this city on the Tennessee River could be seen only in the basement of Knoxville General Hospital. They were barred from the city's other three medical centers.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0