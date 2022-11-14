Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City police looking to identify bus vandalism suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to find a man accused of vandalizing a bus. Police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on November 8 in the area of Southeast 16th and Central. If you recognize the man seen on this page, call police at...
Deaths of construction workers at Edmond job site ruled accidental
Reports from the office of the chief medical examiner are shedding more light on two on-the-job deaths earlier this year. Alejandro Cabrera, 29, and Emilio Alonzo, 28, were both killed at the site of the Coffee Creek sewer interceptor project in June. According to the medical examiner, both men died...
Norman eyes armored vehicle purchase for police department funded by asset forfeiture
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Norman City Council is set to decide whether or not to purchase an armored BearCat vehicle for its police department using funding from civil asset forfeitures. Certain councilmembers and community residents have expressed some disagreement over the idea, however, and its...
Oklahoma City releases Thanksgiving weekend holiday schedule for city services
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City released its Thanksgiving weekend holiday schedule for city services. No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Saturday, Nov. 26. EMBARK buses on weekend schedule. OKC Streetcar on a regular schedule. oFree fares for both. oCustomer service closed. Day after Thanksgiving: Friday, Nov. 25.
Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police releases 2023 Thin Blue Line decal
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police (OKC FOP) released its 2023 Thin Blue Line decal on Thursday to help raise funds for its foundation. The OKC FOP foundation assists injured, disabled, sick or distressed law enforcement members and provides money for medical expenses for members and their families. To help raise money for these costs, the OKC FOP has released their 2023 Thin Blue Line decal.
Oklahoma City police: Pregnant woman wounded in late night shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night. The incident happened on S. Agnew Ave around 10:30 p.m. Police say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to OU Medical Center. The woman is 25 weeks pregnant. The victim...
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
'We gave plenty of warning': OKCPD arrests more than 30 people for street racing
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police coordinated an operation that ended in the arrest of more than 30 people who were participating in street takeovers on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. The operation, which included over 40 officers from five different agencies, was against particular groups that were...
'Hard to find good applicants': Staffing remains an issue for Oklahoma law enforcement
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — Law enforcement agencies around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are dealing with their own emergency: a staffing shortage. If you go to the City of Bethany's website, you'll find a job opening for a police officer. Lt. Angelo Orefice with the Bethany Police Department tells Fox 25 he hopes more people fill out an application.
Oklahoma City police release more details on fatal officer-involved shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information on Wednesday about a fatal officer-involved shooting. Police said they were notified on Tuesday morning that a man with an out-of-state felony warrant was in a travel trailer at 14000 Iron Road. Officers said the suspect, 38-year-old Timothy Johnson,...
Oklahoma City sees the fastest rent increase in the nation
We've seen the headlines rent is on the rise across the country and it's going up fast. In Oklahoma City, we saw some of the highest price increases. Rent is up across the nation, up almost 9% compared to last year, with a median monthly national rent of more than $2,000, according to rent.com.
Oklahoma City police release bodycam footage from disorderly conduct arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released body cam video after arresting a man for disorderly conduct last month. On October 30, police were called to Shields and the I-240 Service Road. According to a police report, Isreal Rodriguez was standing in the road preventing people from going...
Chickasha police investigate after home invasion leads to a homicide
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) -- Chickasha police are investigating a homicide. Officers responded to a disturbance call at a home near Westbrook Street and West Country Club Road around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived at the scene, investigators say they discovered the suspect had forced his way inside the home....
Rolling into the Weekend with Wade's RV
Tailgate like never before with a Wade's RV. Little Wade is back to help us roll into the weekend! For more information head to wadesrv.com or visit them at 654 Pryor Court in Goldsby. You can also find them on Facebook @WadesRV. **This is segment is sponsored by Wade's RV**
Elmore City woman killed in crash in Garvin County
GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Wednesday that left a woman dead near Elmore City. Officials say 77-year-old Jessie Taylor of Elmore City was driving southbound on Highway-74 when she drove off the road, overcorrected, and hit a fence. Taylor was pronounced dead at...
OKCPD searching for woman who stole hotel employee's purse
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who stole an employee's purse from a hotel near E. Reno Ave. Last Saturday, police say this woman walked inside a hotel near E. Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd. where she struck up conversation with the front desk employee. At some point while the employee was occupied, the woman went behind the counter and stole her black purse.
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Connecticut
The OKC Animal Shelter has over 400 pets that need a forever home. They're launching a program where you can foster a pet over the holidays. OKC Animal Welfare brought in the cutest dog looking for a forever home... meet Connecticut. If you want to see what animals are up...
Malcolm visits Crest on Ice
Malcolm Tubbs visits Crest on Ice in Norman. For more information on when the rink is open click here.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A groundbreaking for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home was held Thursday. The house will be located at 2332 Pine Ridge Road. It will have four bedrooms, a study, and two and a half baths. The home will be two stories. St. Jude 2023 OKC...
