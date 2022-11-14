ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deaths of construction workers at Edmond job site ruled accidental

Reports from the office of the chief medical examiner are shedding more light on two on-the-job deaths earlier this year. Alejandro Cabrera, 29, and Emilio Alonzo, 28, were both killed at the site of the Coffee Creek sewer interceptor project in June. According to the medical examiner, both men died...
EDMOND, OK
Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police releases 2023 Thin Blue Line decal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police (OKC FOP) released its 2023 Thin Blue Line decal on Thursday to help raise funds for its foundation. The OKC FOP foundation assists injured, disabled, sick or distressed law enforcement members and provides money for medical expenses for members and their families. To help raise money for these costs, the OKC FOP has released their 2023 Thin Blue Line decal.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma City sees the fastest rent increase in the nation

We've seen the headlines rent is on the rise across the country and it's going up fast. In Oklahoma City, we saw some of the highest price increases. Rent is up across the nation, up almost 9% compared to last year, with a median monthly national rent of more than $2,000, according to rent.com.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Chickasha police investigate after home invasion leads to a homicide

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) -- Chickasha police are investigating a homicide. Officers responded to a disturbance call at a home near Westbrook Street and West Country Club Road around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived at the scene, investigators say they discovered the suspect had forced his way inside the home....
CHICKASHA, OK
Rolling into the Weekend with Wade's RV

Tailgate like never before with a Wade's RV. Little Wade is back to help us roll into the weekend! For more information head to wadesrv.com or visit them at 654 Pryor Court in Goldsby. You can also find them on Facebook @WadesRV. **This is segment is sponsored by Wade's RV**
GOLDSBY, OK
Elmore City woman killed in crash in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Wednesday that left a woman dead near Elmore City. Officials say 77-year-old Jessie Taylor of Elmore City was driving southbound on Highway-74 when she drove off the road, overcorrected, and hit a fence. Taylor was pronounced dead at...
ELMORE CITY, OK
OKCPD searching for woman who stole hotel employee's purse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who stole an employee's purse from a hotel near E. Reno Ave. Last Saturday, police say this woman walked inside a hotel near E. Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd. where she struck up conversation with the front desk employee. At some point while the employee was occupied, the woman went behind the counter and stole her black purse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Connecticut

The OKC Animal Shelter has over 400 pets that need a forever home. They're launching a program where you can foster a pet over the holidays. OKC Animal Welfare brought in the cutest dog looking for a forever home... meet Connecticut. If you want to see what animals are up...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Groundbreaking ceremony held for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A groundbreaking for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home was held Thursday. The house will be located at 2332 Pine Ridge Road. It will have four bedrooms, a study, and two and a half baths. The home will be two stories. St. Jude 2023 OKC...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

