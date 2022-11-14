ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S., China agree to work together on climate, says White House

By Rachel Frazin
 4 days ago
The U.S. and China will once again collaborate on issues including climate change, according to a White House readout of a meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping.

The readout said that Biden “underscored” that the countries need to work together to address global challenges including climate change.

“The two leaders agreed to empower key senior officials to maintain communication and deepen constructive efforts on these and other issues,” the readout stated.

Additional issues that the U.S. and China would work together on include debt relief, health security and food security, according to the White House.

The resumption of climate collaboration comes after the countries stopped working together on the issue earlier in the year. China halted its cooperation with the U.S. after Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

The two countries had agreed to work together on climate change during last year’s global climate summit, known as COP26. The partnership is notable since China and the U.S. are the world’s first and second largest emitters of greenhouse gasses. This year’s conference started this month.

Biden and Xi met during the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Biden administration seeks Supreme Court relief after student debt plan blocked

The Biden administration on Friday urged the Supreme Court to clear one of the legal obstacles blocking its student debt relief program, as part of the administration’s broader legal effort to have the policy reinstated. The administration is currently fending off two separate rulings issued over the last two weeks that have effectively halted President Biden’s […]
Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP

Two years after rallying behind Donald Trump as the GOP’s uncontested champion, Republicans on Capitol Hill are sounding a very different tune as the former president seeks the White House once again in 2024. While a number of Trump’s staunchest supporters have already endorsed him, a long list of others is either expressing an openness […]
Letters to South Texas inmate were laced with meth —now sender going to prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 54-year-old South Texas woman will serve time in prison herself after mailing papers laced with methamphetamine to an inmate. Gail Hostetter was sentenced Tuesday for knowingly and intentionally possessing and attempting to provide meth to an inmate at the Coastal Bend Detention Center, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
Over 24.5k New Mexico households to receive $400

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced on Thursday that around 24,750 “extremely low-income” households in the state will receive a one-time payment of $400 in economic relief assistance, funded through a $10 million appropriation from the state legislature. According to the HSD announcement, the payment will be sent to […]
Affidavit: Forsan teacher accused of having relationship with female student, 15

FORSAN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Forsan ISD teacher, identified as Kendall Phillips, 23, was charged Tuesday with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student after the district received an anonymous tip. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the allegations.  According to the affidavit, after receiving the tip, investigators spoke with Phillips who reportedly admitted to […]
