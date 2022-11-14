Man Wanted On Felony Charges Apprehended In Southampton, Charged With DWI, Police Say

Gibson Lane in Southampton Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 46-year-old man who was wanted on felony charges was apprehended on Long Island.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, the Suffolk County Police Department asked Southampton Town Police officers to search for Timothy Butler, of Holbrook, who was driving a 2014 Ram pickup truck, the Southampton Town Police Department reported.

Butler was believed to be potentially armed and suicidal, police said.

Southampton officers received a report that a pickup truck that matched the vehicle's description drove through the gates at Gibson Beach, authorities reported.

When officers arrived, Butler refused to exit the pickup truck, police said.

Police believed he would harm himself, and "deployed less lethal methods to protect Butler," authorities said.

Butler was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the report.

He was charged in Southampton with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, police said.

According to the report, more charges may be added.

