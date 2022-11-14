Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington’s local shops
COVINGTON – Over a year ago, Marias Technology in Covington expanded by opening a new building in downtown along with a coffee shop and two clothing stores. Marias Technology, Glacier View Coffee, Pacific Coast Surf Styles, and Elias & Oliver Boutique are all companies owned by the Orestod Holding Company, which is ran by the Haines Family in Covington.
miamivalleytoday.com
Local events and meetings
The Covington Christian Church, located at 115 N. Pearl St., will be serving pulled pork dinners from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, for a suggested donation of $8. The meal includes the sandwich, mac and cheese, and a choice of coleslaw, applesauce, or a cookie. Tickets can be picked up ahead of dinner by stopping at the church Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
miamivalleytoday.com
Hayner Gift Gallery returns Nov.19
TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is hosting its annual Hayner Gift Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All three floors of the three-story mansion will be home to more than 24 artisan vendors including the unique re-creations of Vintae’ – Vintage & Eclectic Art.
miamivalleytoday.com
Caregiving through holidays webinar, Dec. 5
DAYTON — Dealing With Stress & Greif: Caregiving Through the Holidays is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. The workshop is presented by Bonnie Orlins, LISW-S, ACHP-SW, Bereavement Counseling Professional from Pathways of Hope, the grief center at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Registration is requested by Dec. 2 by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or phone at 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s helpbook.
miamivalleytoday.com
Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland
GREENVILLE — Kick off the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3 with Darke County Parks. Visit Shawnee Prairie Reserve from 6 to 9 p.m. for Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland where over 600 luminaries will light your way along the wooded trails allowing for a peaceful winter’s night in nature.
miamivalleytoday.com
Westminster Presbyterian Church to hold monthly meal
PIQUA — The Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 325 W. Ash St., will be hosting their monthly God’s Table from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tom Kiser, from TK’s Barbecue and Fixin’s, will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal from his truck in the church’s parking lot.
miamivalleytoday.com
Rescuing a victim from high places
TROY — During a sunny, yet brisk and windy Tuesday morning, on Nov. 8, firefighters from Troy and Piqua participated in training to rescue a victim from a high location, such as a water or cell tower. The Piqua and Troy Special-Operations Rescue Teams, which conducts specialized rescues, held training that day on ConAgra Food’s property on Dye Mill Road in Troy.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy road closure
TROY — South Stanfield Road in Troy will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, with an expected reopening date of Monday, Nov. 21, around 5 p.m. The road closure will be at the intersection of South Stanfield Road and Commerce Center Blvd. The scope of work includes roadway construction.
miamivalleytoday.com
Stouder Memorial Foundation grant applications
TROY — The Stouder Memorial Foundation Fund has provided over $4.75 million in grants since becoming a component fund of The Troy Foundation in 1998. The founding advisors to this fund designated the purpose to support not only Upper Valley Medical Center, but also non-profit organizations that provide health care services in Miami County.
miamivalleytoday.com
Lincoln Center hosts Community Thanksgiving Feast
TROY — The Lincoln Community Center will host its annual Community Thanksgiving Feast on Tuesday, Nov. 22, offering free Thanksgiving dinners for several hundred dine-in and carry-out guests. “Last year we served nearly 600,” Lincoln Community Center Donor and Volunteer Coordinator Maggie Sink said. Featuring a full menu...
miamivalleytoday.com
Sunday West Milton structure fire
WEST MILTON — The West Milton Fire Department responded to a fire at 24 S. Main St. on Sunday, Nov. 13. No injuries were reported. Crews were dispatched at approximately 1:30 a.m. and upon arrival they found heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the structure. Additional crews were requested from Ludlow Falls, Union and Englewood.
miamivalleytoday.com
Gariety celebrates 100 years
TIPP CITY — Frances Gariety, formerly Frances Francis turned 100 years old on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. She is the oldest of her 10 siblings, most of which have passed away except for Joan May, 90, who resides in Florida. Gariety was born in 1922 in Mendota, Illinois, but...
miamivalleytoday.com
Hoffman United Methodist Church honors veterans
WEST MILTON — The Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton hosted a “Hometown Heroes Military Banner Retirement” program on Saturday, Nov. 12. The banners are displayed on utility poles from Memorial Day to Veterans Day throughout West Milton each year. The banners are retired after five years. The Hoffman United Methodist Church had 23 of the 28 retired banners on display. Following the program, family or friends of the veterans were allowed to take the banners.
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State’s MLT receives grant
PIQUA — The medical laboratory technician (MLT) program at Edison State Community College recently received a $4,962 grant from The Piqua Foundation. The funds were used to purchase molecular testing equipment for the program. Students are utilizing the equipment to learn how DNA is amplified, separated, and identified in...
miamivalleytoday.com
UVMC receives an ‘A’ for hospital safety
TROY – Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has again earned an “A” grade from the Leapfrog hospital ratings program for fall 2022. This national distinction, which also was achieved in the spring of this year and fall of 2021, recognizes the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error.
miamivalleytoday.com
Westminster Presbyterian Church welcomes new minister
PIQUA — At 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Westminster Presbyterian Church will install Reverend Joshua Rodriguez as the 41st Presbyterian minister to serve the Piqua community. Rodriguez is a passionate follower of Jesus. He is a Hoosier, hailing from Marion, Indiana. He graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2010 and attended seminary at Princeton Theological. Following seminary, Rodriguez worked at First Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee as an associate pastor.
miamivalleytoday.com
MC Commissioners OK OSU agreement
TROY – Miami County Commissioners authorized a membership agreement with The Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs for professional classes for Miami County employees during their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10. The cost of the agreement is for $6,300 for 28 training units with additional training...
miamivalleytoday.com
Milton-Union, Valley View meet Friday for D-V, Region 20 title
The Milton-Union football team is looking to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history Friday night. And the Bulldogs will face a familiar foe in the D-V, Region 20 regional final Friday night at 7 p.m. at Piqua’s Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. Milton-Union, 13-0 and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy High School seniors Allen, Mercer to play baseball for Ohio Dominican University
TROY — For the Ohio Dominican University baseball program, it is like cashing in twice. Troy High School senior pitchers Brian Allen and Trayce Mercer both made the decision to continue their baseball careers at the school located near Columbus. And Troy baseball coach Ty Welker expects both of...
miamivalleytoday.com
3 from Piqua jailed on drug charges
QUINCY — Three people from Piqua were arrested on felony drugs charges following a traffic stop in Quincy Sunday evening. James Hughes, 48, the driver, was placed under arrest on a warrant for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine. Danielle Kelzenberg, 52, front seat passenger, was charged with possession of methamphetamine...
