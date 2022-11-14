ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

NBC News

Failed South Dakota House candidate arrested on rape charge after election loss

A state House candidate in South Dakota was arrested on a rape charge just days after he lost his race against the incumbent — his mother. Bud Marty May, 37, was arrested in Box Elder around 4 a.m. Sunday and charged with second-degree rape, court filings said. The criminal complaint alleges May used "force, coercion, or threats of immediate and great bodily injury" against the victim.
BOX ELDER, SD
KELOLAND TV

S.D. Supreme Court upholds rape convictions

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has set aside a Pennington County man’s claims that he was wrongly convicted of rape. Theodore Guzman received three life sentences in 2021 for first-degree rape and sexual contact with two of his children and one of his children’s friends.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

A change to South Dakota election laws possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Whitewood disbands K-9 unit

WHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s police department no longer includes a K-9 unit. A vote to disband the unit occurred at Monday’s Whitewood City Council meeting following a 25-minute executive session. Members had earlier accepted the resignation letter of Officer Patrick Kaiser, who joined the Deadwood department and was the only officer to handle the drug dog named Davos.
WHITEWOOD, SD
KEVN

Rapid City man sentenced for shooting over a donation jar

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man draws a 15-year suspended sentence for shooting at two men who stole a donation jar from his gun store. Adam Max was earlier convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. Max, an Army veteran, will also serve 10 years on probation and perform 500 hours of community service. He could have been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison for the shooting.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man gets 10 years for placing bomb

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man who placed an explosive device on the porch of a MacArthur Street home found out his fate in court Tuesday. In August 2020, police responded to a call at a house on the 100 block of MacArthur Street, where people claimed there was an explosive device located on the porch of the house.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Car thefts up in Rapid City and owners sometimes aid in the crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, the Rapid City Police Department released a report comparing crime numbers from October 2022 to the previous October. The rate of stolen cars was up 27% in October when compared to the same time frame in 2021. Car theft is a crime of opportunity, and as the weather gets colder, this type of behavior tends to increase.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating robbery involving social media sale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are on the lookout after a social media sale turned robbery Sunday evening. Police say the 2 people involved agreed to meet outside a building in northeast Rapid City. They went inside the building, then the seller pulled out a gun....
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the third annual Shopping with a Sheriff Christmas event at Douglas High School. Next month law enforcement officers, students, and volunteers will take a bus from Douglas High School into Rapid City to shop for presents for students and families.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
HURON, SD
kotatv.com

Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Jury finds man guilty in 2019 fatal shooting

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after a deadly shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation, a federal jury has convicted a 29-year-old man of first-degree murder. Colton Bagola shot and killed 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear in December of 2019. Weeks later, he made headlines again, when he...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Let the Red Kettle bells ring

RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Bagel in the street

RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has fined Hermosa $13,000 for Surface Water Discharge permit violations. The city of 373, located about 20 miles south of Rapid City, failed to submit documentation before spraying wastewater on agricultural land, the DANR said. It also failed to monitor that wastewater and went over […] The post Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
HERMOSA, SD
kotatv.com

Bells mark start of fundraising event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Salvation Army’s largest fundraising event starts Friday when the famous red kettles will be going out to collect donations. This year the Salvation Army is teaming up with Riddle’s Jewelry and for every two-hour shift a person volunteers they are entered into a drawing to win a piece of jewelry.
RAPID CITY, SD

