ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

South Carolina rebate checks are coming. When can you expect to get it and how much it will be?

By Sophie Brams
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uktp_0jAETZm000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check might be hitting your mailbox soon.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has begun issuing the first round of rebate checks to eligible taxpayers in the state, the department announced Monday.

State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed the state budget and an estimated $1 billion is set to be distributed through the end of the year.

In order to receive your rebate by Dec. 31, you must have filed your 2021 Individual Income Tax return by the Oct. 17 deadline.

How does IRS extension impact South Carolina tax rebate eligibility?

SCDOR has set the rebate cap—the maximum amount one can receive—at $800, but the exact amount is based on individual tax liability.

If your tax liability is less than $800, then the rebate will be the same as that amount, but if your tax liability is equal to or more than the $800 cap, your rebate check will be for $800.

Most individuals will receive their rebates in the same way they received their 2021 tax refunds—either by direct deposit or paper check. Individuals who updated or changed their banking information by Nov. 1 should expect a paper check in the mail.

SCDOR notes that married couples filing joint returns will only receive one rebate check.

For information on how to calculate your exact rebate amount and track the status of your rebate check, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

S.C. begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates to eligible taxpayers

Schools in northwestern NC close, go remote due to winter weather threat. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Tuesday. U.S. Marshals offering up to $10k reward for info on Conover murder suspect. Updated: 3 hours ago. Donald Hodges, 49, is wanted...
TaxBuzz

South Carolina Begins Sending $800 Tax Refunds to Residents

Officials in South Carolina have begun sending $800 tax refund checks to eligible residents throughout the state. Credit: Kruck20 (Getty Images) Charleston news network WCSC 5 confirms that the Department of Revenue has begun issuing the rebates for anyone who filed their tax returns by October 17, 2022, and meets qualification requirements.
WRDW-TV

New scam targets SNAP recipients in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services wants to alert the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. The agency will never send clients a text message about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact a phone...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Government Technology

Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal

(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Scam involving SNAP benefits in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in South Carolina you need to know about a scam making the rounds. The South Carolina Department of Social Services says the phishing campaign involves texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. DSS says it will never send...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy