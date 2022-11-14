Expert discusses Alzheimer’s awareness, warning signs

(WTNH) — Some disturbing news, Alzheimer’s disease has affected nearly 80,000 Connecticut residents, and new cases are being diagnosed every day.

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, so Chief Operating Officer at Assisted Living Services Inc., Mario D’Aquila, joined News 8 to dive into information on the disease.

D’Aquila will explain what Alzheimer’s disease is, what the warning signs are, how we can bring awareness to the disease, and more.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.