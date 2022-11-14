Jack Smith, the special prosecutor appointed to decide whether to file criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, is a Harvard Law grad with significant experience handling political investigations. Smith became chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague in 2018, focused on investigating war crimes in Kosovo, CNN reported. Smith was previously vice president and head of litigation for the Hospital Corporation of America, the largest non-governmental health-care provider in the country, as well as serving as first assistant U.S. attorney from 2015 to 2017. Smith is tasked with perhaps the highest profile cases in the country as he weighs whether or not Trump should face criminal charges for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election and his possession of classified documents. Attorney General Merrick Garland said appointing Smith was “the right thing to do” in handling the investigation, after Trump announced another bid for president.Read it at Kosovo Specialist Prosecutor’s Chambers & Specialist Prosecutor’s Office

20 MINUTES AGO