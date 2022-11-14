Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the Special Prosecutor Who Will Decide Whether to Charge Trump
Jack Smith, the special prosecutor appointed to decide whether to file criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, is a Harvard Law grad with significant experience handling political investigations. Smith became chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague in 2018, focused on investigating war crimes in Kosovo, CNN reported. Smith was previously vice president and head of litigation for the Hospital Corporation of America, the largest non-governmental health-care provider in the country, as well as serving as first assistant U.S. attorney from 2015 to 2017. Smith is tasked with perhaps the highest profile cases in the country as he weighs whether or not Trump should face criminal charges for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election and his possession of classified documents. Attorney General Merrick Garland said appointing Smith was “the right thing to do” in handling the investigation, after Trump announced another bid for president.Read it at Kosovo Specialist Prosecutor’s Chambers & Specialist Prosecutor’s Office
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The move, announced just three days after Trump formally launched his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful. Garland said Friday that Trump’s announcement of...
Washington Post CEO Slams Biden For Giving 'License To Kill' To Saudi Crown Prince
The Biden administration said the crown prince should be shielded from lawsuits over his role in the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
Comments / 0