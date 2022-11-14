Read full article on original website
Related
retrofitmagazine.com
World’s Largest Iron Foundry Is Recognized by Better Buildings, Better Plants for Energy-efficiency Advances
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently recognized Better Buildings, Better Plants partner Waupaca Foundry Inc. for energy-efficiency advances made in its Waupaca, Wis., facilities. DOE staff toured Waupaca’s Plant 1 to see firsthand examples of the efficiency innovations made throughout its portfolio. As the world’s largest iron foundry,...
retrofitmagazine.com
StoneCoat Joins NEU to Share Knowledge about Sustainable Construction Materials
StoneCoat is now a member of NEU, An ACI Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete, a program initiated by the American Concrete Institute (ACI). StoneCoat proudly joins the ranks of other NEU members including Meta, Baker Concrete Construction, Breakthrough Energy, and Lehigh Hanson (Heidelberg Materials). Concrete is the second...
retrofitmagazine.com
Dow Names Distributor for North American Elastomeric Roof Coating Market
Dow has selected AB Specialty Silicones as an authorized distributor in the U.S. and Canada to support the company’s business growth of OH functional silicone polymers in the elastomeric roof coating (ERC) market. Silicone ERCs are liquid-applied coatings that cure into a durable, highly-elastic waterproof membrane for flat or low-sloping roofs. Silicones offer excellent UV stability and resistance to ponding water, especially valued for White Reflective Roof coating applications.
retrofitmagazine.com
Knight Wall Systems Now Offers Custom Parts, Shipped Nationwide
Knight Wall Systems now offers custom parts and fabrication manufactured to order from its Eastern Washington production facility and shipped nationwide. Knight’s unique product-fabrication capabilities enable the accommodation of deeper wall assemblies and unique geometry on building facades. Custom parts can also be a solution to strengthen a façade support system to accommodate an even wider array of panel types and finishes.
retrofitmagazine.com
Learn about Lightning Protection Systems via Upcoming Webinar
Kelley Collins of the Lightning Protection Institute (LPI) and Jennifer Morgan, Education Coordinator of the Lightning Safety Alliance (LSA), are presenting a webinar, “Lightning Protection Systems: Understanding the Process for a Successful Project”. The webinar, hosted by Building Enclosure magazine and sponsored by the Lightning Protection Institute and...
retrofitmagazine.com
Commercial, Industrial Solar Roof System Is FM Approved
Sika Sarnafil has announced that the Sika SolaRoof System is the first and only Factory Mutual (FM) approved commercial and industrial solar roofing system. The Sika SolaRoof is an integrated solar solution that eliminates the interface challenges between roof assemblies and photovoltaic (PV) installations. The Sika SolaRoof incorporates the proven...
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end...
Comments / 0