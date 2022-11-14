Read full article on original website
Israel PM rejects US probe into killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s departing Prime Minister Yair Lapid doubled down Tuesday on his government’s harsh condemnation of a reported investigation by the United States Department of Justice into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist, in the occupied West Bank. A Justice Department spokesman...
Family: Egypt activist very, very thin after hunger strike
CAIRO (AP) — The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah said they were allowed to see him for the first time in nearly a month on Thursday and that he is “very very thin” after ending a hunger strike that prompted widespread concern for his health.
Iran frees sailors, 2 Greek oil tankers seized in May
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tracking data shows two Greek tankers held by Iran since May are sailing away from the Islamic Republic. Greece says the ships’ sailors have also been freed. The announcement from Athens on Wednesday was not immediately acknowledged by Tehran. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary...
State Dept. on Griner: Russia Won’t ‘Seriously Negotiate’
The U.S. sent a strong message to Russia after the WNBA star was transferred to a penal colony earlier this week.
Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year
HELSINKI (AP) — Construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along the Finland’s long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said Friday, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. The initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch of...
War, North Korea missile test loom over Asia-Pacific summit
BANGKOK (AP) — Threats to peace and stability burst onto the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim leaders in Bangkok on Friday after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese territorial waters. The missile test was a stark reminder of persisting risks of conflict...
Kuwait puts to death 7 inmates in rare mass execution
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait on Wednesday put to death seven prisoners in a rare mass execution in the small, oil-rich nation despite facing international criticism over its plans. The state-run KUNA news agency described those executed as all being convicted of premeditated murder and other charges...
South African president calls for Africa to be member of G20
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the African Union to be included as a permanent member of the Group of 20 leading economies. The representation would allow African countries to more effectively press the G-20 group to implement its pledge to help the continent to cope with climate change.
Who is Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to lead Trump investigations?
In a statement Friday, Smith said he would pursue the investigations "to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate."
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end...
