Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property's market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO