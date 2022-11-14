Read full article on original website
Related
wuwf.org
FEMA's 50% rule could make it more expensive for homeowners to rebuild after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property's market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.
wuwf.org
Gov. DeSantis designates 114 Purple Star Schools, including 35 in Okaloosa
Acknowledging the massive military footprint in Northwest Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped at Fort Walton Beach High School Tuesday to announce the launch of two educational initiatives aimed at supporting military families in the state. Okaloosa County was chosen because it has a higher percentage of military student enrollment than...
Comments / 0