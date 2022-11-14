Read full article on original website
Related
kzimksim.com
MoDOT Discusses Preparedness Following Winter Weather That Hit Missouri
The first measurable snowfall fell Monday night into yesterday morning, which helped the Missouri Department of Transportation assess their limited resources before a much more serious snowstorm hits the state. Bob Becker, District Maintenance Engineer for MoDOT’s St. Louis District spoke on the shortage of drivers to treat the roads.
kzimksim.com
Pluses and minuses of Missouri’s climate picture after recent rainfall
Fall is a mixed bag, climate-wise, for Missouri. MU Climatology professor Pat Guinan says the amount of moisture during the early fall was disappointing. On the plus side, Guinan says the recent rainfall over portions of Missouri has helped germination for winter wheat and partially recharged the soil profile. But he says more rain is needed to fully recharge the soil and resupply surface water supplies.
kzimksim.com
Keep Water Pipes Protected In Freezing Temperatures
Missouri American Water is reminding residents and business owners to take steps to prevent frozen water pipes. Anthony Morabith reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
kzimksim.com
Missouri’s Monthly Jobs Report
The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center released its monthly jobs report. Anthony Morabith reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
kzimksim.com
Settlement checks begin to hit mailboxes this week for 22,000 MO correctional officers
After a decadelong lawsuit totaling about 117-million-dollars, roughly 22-thousand current and former Missouri correctional officers are getting settlement checks in the mail beginning this week. St. Louis attorney Gary Burger says the state will be paying union and non-union officers for pre and post shift security clearance work. Payouts range from 900-dollars to nearly five-thousand dollars.
kzimksim.com
Missouri’s Broadband Development Office Talks Internet Expansion
The Missouri Broadband Development office has been carrying out an extensive public engagement process as it plans for its Connecting All Missourians programs to provide high-quality, affordable internet access across the state. Director BJ Tanksley says one of the largest concerns he’s heard is a lack of access. The...
kzimksim.com
Apprenticeship Programs Continue To Grow In Missouri
The number of Missourians participating in apprenticeships continues upward. Anthony Morabith reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
kzimksim.com
MO Board of Ed, statewide commission hit the road to share teacher recruitment and retention plans
Missouri loses about half of its K-12 public school teachers within the first five years of entering the profession. Board of Education President Charlie Shields says losing that many teachers is a crisis. The state Board of Education and a statewide commission are making their way across Missouri to share its plans to help recruit and retain more teachers. Shields says town halls are being held this week in Ballwin, Nixa and Poplar Bluff to hear from the public and to lay out a teacher recruitment and retention commission’s recommendations.
kzimksim.com
K9s on the Front Line: A new leash on life for military veterans and rescue dogs
Bringing military veterans and rescue dogs together – to rescue each other. That’s the mission of an organization called K9s on the Front Line Missouri. Jason Howe says his Jefferson City organization has helped about 150 veterans from all over the state since 2018. The roughly 24-week training program pairs veterans with dogs who will help them with their combat-related disability, such as post-traumatic stress disorder or panic attacks.
kzimksim.com
Missouri Regulators Release Draft Marijuana Rules Days After Voters Approve Legalization
Days after Missouri voters approved legalizing marijuana, one state department released draft regulations. Anthony Morabith reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
kzimksim.com
U.S. Justice Department investigates Missouri’s use of skilled nursing homes for adults with serious mental illness
The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into Missouri’s use of skilled nursing homes. Alisa Nelson reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
kzimksim.com
MO judge rules Hawley’s office “knowingly and purposefully” violated open records law
A Missouri judge has ruled that former State Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office knowingly and purposefully violated the state’s open records law. Alisa Nelson reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Comments / 0