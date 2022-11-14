Missouri loses about half of its K-12 public school teachers within the first five years of entering the profession. Board of Education President Charlie Shields says losing that many teachers is a crisis. The state Board of Education and a statewide commission are making their way across Missouri to share its plans to help recruit and retain more teachers. Shields says town halls are being held this week in Ballwin, Nixa and Poplar Bluff to hear from the public and to lay out a teacher recruitment and retention commission’s recommendations.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO