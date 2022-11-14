ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Missouri Woman Sues Walmart

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox2Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Officials drop efforts to seize cannabis proceeds stopped in Kansas; Thanksgiving travel up 1.5%

Federal officials have filed a motion to dismiss the pursuit of over $150,000 seized in Kansas from legal marijuana sales in Kansas City, Missouri. An armored truck was pulled over in Kansas while it was driving from Missouri to Colorado last year, leaving officials in a legal gray area since the money was traced back sales conducted legally under Missouri law. Plus, Thanksgiving travel is projected to increase this year, according to a new report from AAA. More than 54 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles for the holiday, up 1.5% from last year and nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. And, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $6 million to two Kansas City nonprofits to support education and antiracism. Check out the business news below to start your Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Settlement checks begin to hit mailboxes this week for 22,000 Missouri correctional officers

(Missourinet) – Settlements checks are hitting mailboxes beginning this week for about 22,000 current and former Missouri correctional officers. The move marks the end of a 10-year court battle with the Missouri Department of Corrections for refusing to pay officers for pre and post-shift security clearance work. The checks range from $900 to nearly $5,000.
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Missouri’s Monthly Jobs Report

The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center released its monthly jobs report. Anthony Morabith reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?

I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business

ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kwos.com

New Missouri AG?

Who will be Missouri’s next Attorney General? Eric Schmitt becomes a US Senator in January, replacing the retiring Roy Blunt. Capitol watchers think Governor Parson will name his General Counsel Andrew Bailey to the post.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy