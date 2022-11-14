Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Pothole Payback: How to file a claim with MoDOT’s reimbursement program
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are a daily driver, you know not all roads are smooth. When it gets to that time of the year when potholes are more prevalent, if you’re not careful, hitting a pothole can cost you a lot of money. Did you know...
MoDOT director cites pay as reason for high turnover in department
The Missouri Department of Transportation is losing roughly 60 employees a month, and most of them who leave say it's because of pay.
‘Look completely innocuous’: See how a Missouri company is building bulletproof furniture for schools
SULLIVAN, Mo. — 5 On Your Side is helping to search for solutions for the nationwide active shooter crisis in our schools. In the past, we’ve brought you stories about bulletproof furniture and shatter-proof windows in schools. On a November Monday morning in Sullivan, Missouri, Paul Alexander took...
Missouri Woman Sues Walmart
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox2Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Officials drop efforts to seize cannabis proceeds stopped in Kansas; Thanksgiving travel up 1.5%
Federal officials have filed a motion to dismiss the pursuit of over $150,000 seized in Kansas from legal marijuana sales in Kansas City, Missouri. An armored truck was pulled over in Kansas while it was driving from Missouri to Colorado last year, leaving officials in a legal gray area since the money was traced back sales conducted legally under Missouri law. Plus, Thanksgiving travel is projected to increase this year, according to a new report from AAA. More than 54 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles for the holiday, up 1.5% from last year and nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. And, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $6 million to two Kansas City nonprofits to support education and antiracism. Check out the business news below to start your Thursday.
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
kttn.com
Audio: Settlement checks begin to hit mailboxes this week for 22,000 Missouri correctional officers
(Missourinet) – Settlements checks are hitting mailboxes beginning this week for about 22,000 current and former Missouri correctional officers. The move marks the end of a 10-year court battle with the Missouri Department of Corrections for refusing to pay officers for pre and post-shift security clearance work. The checks range from $900 to nearly $5,000.
kzimksim.com
Missouri’s Monthly Jobs Report
The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center released its monthly jobs report. Anthony Morabith reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?
I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
Why are salaries secret? Missouri lawmaker pushes for transparency
ST. LOUIS — Salaries are often a secret among workplaces around the country. Research by Washington University in St. Louis shows that secrecy unfairly widens pay gaps, especially for women and racial minorities. A new study from Payscale reveals our area has the widest gap in gender pay in...
Why Missouri Banned DOJ Monitors on Election Day | Opinion
Missouri just concluded the most successful election in its history, with strong voter turnout and unquestionable integrity at the ballot box.
List of Dollar General Stores Failing Second Inspection as Stores Continue to Overcharge Customers
On the heels of a lawsuit, the company continues to be accused of flaunting consumer protection laws. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor,WOWKTV.com, and Google.com.
Amtrak extends suspension of Kansas City to St. Louis route
Kansas Citians hoping to take Amtrak across Missouri to St. Louis have one less option after the company extended suspension of one route.
kttn.com
Audio: Ameren Missouri says scammers are getting more creative and aggressive
(Missourinet) – Scammers are getting more aggressive and creative in their attempts to steal your money. St. Louis-based Ameren Missouri is warning its customers of several new scams underway:. Scams include posing as Ameren employees and threatening to disconnect service unless they make an immediate payment, usually through a...
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
After recreational pot passes, why a medical marijuana card still matters in Missouri
Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana on Tuesday, but some experts advise users to pursue a medical marijuana license.
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
Missouri Allows Some Disabled Workers to Earn Less Than $1 an Hour. The State Says It’s Fine If That Never Changes.
Sheltered workshops are meant to employ disabled adults as they prepare to enter the regular workforce. In Missouri, these workers rarely graduate to higher-paying jobs.
Missouri’s Property Taxes Higher This Year Than In Years Past. Not Cool
If any of you have ever paid off a car, and no longer have a monthly payment, you know the joy of it. Today however I was reminded that the state of Missouri views that accomplishment as property. I had not remembered that fact from my previous 4+ years of living in the state. Well that property tax bill arrived today for me, and it will be for many of you very soon.
kwos.com
New Missouri AG?
Who will be Missouri’s next Attorney General? Eric Schmitt becomes a US Senator in January, replacing the retiring Roy Blunt. Capitol watchers think Governor Parson will name his General Counsel Andrew Bailey to the post.
