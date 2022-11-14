Read full article on original website
NME
Quentin Tarantino on stopping making movies: “It’s time to wrap up the show”
Quentin Tarantino has explained why he’s quitting filmmaking after his next movie. The Pulp Fiction director has detailed in a new interview with CNN his reasoning for moving on after helming his 10th feature. “I’ve been doing it for a long time, I’ve been doing it for 30 years....
NME
‘Andor’ episode 11 recap: the penultimate chapter in Star Wars’ best series so far
The recap takes quite a while this week as the threads of Andor’s last 10 episodes are all slowly starting to tie up before the finale. Long story short: everyone is waiting for Cassian (Diego Luna) to come home. Now stuck in the middle of a desert looking for...
NME
When is ‘The Bear’ season 2 coming out?
The Bear season two will arrive on screens at some point in 2023, co-showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo have said. The FX-produced Hulu show quietly became one of the most-talked-about shows of the summer earlier this year as it followed chef Carmen Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) from kitchens of fine dining restaurants back to his family’s sandwich shop after the death of his brother.
NME
Here’s every song on the ‘Dead To Me’ season three soundtrack
The soundtrack list for Dead To Me season three has been released – check it out below. The dark comedy series comes to an end with its third season, which follows the friendship between Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) after they are brought together by grief. A...
NME
‘Behind Every Star’ review: South Korea’s hectic entertainment industry becomes dramedy fodder
As the world comes round to the powerhouse that is South Korean entertainment, it only makes sense that screenwriters would eventually mine the ins and outs of their own industry for inspiration. Enter Behind Every Star, tvN’s latest K-drama and a show that takes the spotlight from the public-facing actors and shines it on the unsung heroes of Seoul’s illustrious entertainment industry.
NME
Jerry Seinfeld addresses Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ monologue about anti-Semitism: “It provokes a conversation”
Jerry Seinfeld has addressed Dave Chappelle‘s Saturday Night Live monologue about anti-Semitism. Chappelle sparked controversy over comments he made about the Jewish community during his opening routine, with critics accusing him of “popularising” and “normalising” anti-Semitism. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Seinfeld,...
NME
See Owen Wilson debut Bob Ross-style look for new film ‘Paint’
The first look at Owen Wilson as fictional painter Carl Nargle in Paint has been revealed – and the actor sports a similar look to The Joy Of Painting host Bob Ross. Wilson plays a Vermont painter in the comedy film, which is released next year. According to a...
NME
Millie Bobby Brown says she no longer believes the Earth is flat
Millie Bobby Brown has said addressed the ‘flat Earth’ comments she made in a TikTok video when she was 14, clarifying that she no longer believes in the conspiracy theory. The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress appeared in a recent edition of Vanity Fair‘s ‘lie detector’ series,...
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
NME
Anya Taylor-Joy refused Disney role so she could star in ‘The Witch’: “I just had this really good feeling”
Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed that she turned down a Disney role so she could star in 2015’s The Witch. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the actress shared that she received a job offer from the Disney Channel on the same day she landed the lead role in Robert Eggers’ fantasy horror.
NME
Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate
Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
NME
DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42
DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
NME
Taylor Swift says she could “scream for 10 minutes straight” following Grammys 2023 nomination
Taylor Swift has said she could “scream for 10 minutes straight” following her Grammy nomination for Song Of The Year. The singer-songwriter’s 10 minute re-recorded version of ‘All Too Well’ appears in the aforementioned category along with the likes of Adele (‘Easy On Me’), Beyoncé (‘Break My Soul’) and Harry Styles (‘As It Was’).
NME
‘Succession’ star Brian Cox finally meets professor Brian Cox
Succession actor Brian Cox has finally met professor Brian Cox on BBC Breakfast. The pair both appeared on this morning’s (November 18) episode of the show, discussing with host Charlie Stayt the number of run-ins they have had due to their identical names. “Last night was very confusing when...
NME
Zoe Saldaña “wouldn’t be upset” if Gamora wasn’t in next Guardians movie
Zoe Saldaña has joked that she “wouldn’t be upset” if Gamora isn’t in future Guardians Of The Galaxy films for a specific reason. The actor, who has played the Marvel Comics character in the MCU since 2014’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, said she won’t miss one part of getting into character.
NME
Anya Taylor-Joy says ‘Mad Max’ spin-off ‘Furiosa’ is “the dirtiest, bloodiest I have ever been”
Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed that she was “the dirtiest” and “bloodiest” she’s ever been while filming the upcoming Mad Max spin-off Furiosa. The actress recently finished filming the prequel to George Miller’s 2015 action hit Mad Max: Fury Road, which will see her portray a younger version of Imperator Furiosa, the character previously played by Charlize Theron.
NME
Neil Young justifies his decision to remove music from Spotify: “It sounds like a pixelated movie”
Neil Young has doubled down on his decision to have his music removed from Spotify. The veteran folk and rock star in January stated his wish to pull his catalogue from Spotify after taking issue with the streaming platform “spreading false information” about COVID vaccines. At the time...
Matthew Libatique (‘Don’t Worry Darling’ cinematographer) on their ‘sexy and debaucherous throwback to this ideal time’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“Most of it lies within the subjectivity of Florence Pugh‘s character; the character of Alice is what drives the visual language of the movie,” declares two-time Oscar nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique (“Black Swan,” “A Star is Born”) about the voyeuristic framing of the central character in “Don’t Worry Darling.” For our recent webchat he adds, “that’s where we really played and I think that’s where the film really exists. Seeing her small within the confines of this ‘dollhouse’ and seeing her from outside the glass looking back in. She’s almost metaphorically encapsulated into a space. It just happens to be...
NME
Here’s why ‘Big Little Lies’ won’t return for season three
Zoë Kravitz doesn’t believe Big Little Lies will return for a third season following the death of executive producer Jean-Marc Vallée. Speaking in an interview with GQ, Kravitz responded to a fan who asked whether the HBO series would return for a third season. “I don’t think...
NME
Corey Taylor responds to Clown’s suggestion that Slipknot could stop making albums
Corey Taylor has shared his thoughts on his bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan saying that Slipknot could abandon making albums in favour of singles in the near future. Speaking to NME, the percussionist, and Slipknot’s de facto creative director, said: ““I always thought, ‘What would it be like if Slipknot was big enough that we weren’t held to albums?’ Let’s say Clown could convince you, ‘Hey, instead of waiting two years for 12 songs, I’m gonna give you one song every month.’ So in reality, I’m shaving a year off for the same thing.”
