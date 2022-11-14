‘No Longer Science Fiction'? Metaverse Could Pump $1.4 Trillion a Year Into Asia's GDP, Report Says

Read full article on original website
Ray Dalio Says None of China's New Leadership Team Appear to Be ‘Extremists'
American billionaire Ray Dalio laid out his outlook for China's economy and government policy in a Nov. 16 post on LinkedIn. Regarding the new leadership team, "the people being added are loyal strongmen who appear to be capable and have demonstrated track records of being willing to do the unpopular things," Dalio said.
Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival
BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."
‘Indiscriminate Use of Hydrogen' Could Slow the Energy Transition, Report Says
"Indiscriminate use of hydrogen" could, the International Renewable Energy Agency says, "slow down the energy transition." The energy transition can broadly be seen as a shift away from fossil fuels to a system dominated by renewables. Over the past few years, major economies and businesses have looked to tap into...
Indonesia's GoTo to Cut 1,300 Jobs — Or About 12% of Its Headcount
GoTo is the merged entity of ride-hailing company Gojek and online marketplace Tokopedia. The company cited macroeconomic challenges as the reason, in what is the latest retrenchment exercise conducted by companies in Southeast Asia. "By the end of the second quarter, approximately 800 billion [Indonesian rupiah] in structural cost savings...
Trump's Former Treasury Secretary Calls G-7 Russian Oil Price Cap ‘the Most Ridiculous Idea I've Ever Heard'
"The market is going to set the price so if you put sanctions on at higher prices, in a way you're just making the situation worse, in my opinion," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble. G-7 nations are set to announce a fixed price cap on Russian oil that is exported...
European Markets Set for Modestly Higher Open as Investors Assess Interest Rate Path
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to climb cautiously on Friday as investors continue to assess the trajectory of monetary policy after some tough statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. Global markets took some heart from lower-than-expected consumer and wholesale inflation prints last week,...
Why Reality Labs Will Keep Spending Billions Even as Meta Makes the Biggest Cuts in Its History
Meta Platforms expects multiple years of $10 billion losses from its Reality Labs division as part of Mark Zuckerberg's long-term bet on the metaverse as the future of the internet. But the VR spending comes at a time when Wall Street and investors are expecting big tech companies that have...
Tech Layoffs Are Not a Bellwether for Broader Cuts in Other Industries, Morgan Stanley Analysts Say
Despite large-scale tech layoffs, the broader labor pool is not in true danger yet, given that staffing levels remained below pre-pandemic levels for some time, a Morgan Stanley research note said. Even with a growth slowdown, the number of tech layoffs is minute compared with the larger employment pool, the...
Brits Face Sharpest Fall in Living Standards on Record as Government Tightens Its Belt
Alongside confirmation that the country has entered a recession and GDP will contract by 1.4% in 2023, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on Thursday estimated that real household disposable income — a measure of living standards — is projected to fall by 4.3% in 2022-23. The cumulative...
Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-Cutting Customers Are Coming to Us in Tough Economy
Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs in the worsening economy, CEO Nikesh Arora said Thursday. The cybersecurity company, whose stock is in the bullpen for Cramer's Charitable Trust, reported a better-than-expected quarter. Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs...
Crypto Startup Ripple Is Seeking a License in Ireland to Drive EU Expansion
Ripple is expanding its presence in the EU, where it plans to "passport" its services through an entity in Ireland, General Counsel Stuart Alderoty told CNBC. Most of Ripple's business is now driven outside of the U.S. despite its large presence in the country, Alderoty said. The SEC is suing...
Carvana to Lay Off 1,500 Employees Amid Economic Uncertainty
Carvana plans to lay off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a freefall in the company's stock and concerns regarding its future, according to an internal message obtained by CNBC's Scott Wapner. This is developing news. Check back for additional updates.
Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Saw Serious ‘Red Flags' With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
‘We're Going to Dream a Little Less': Sequoia's Doug Leone on Fallout From FTX's Collapse
Sequoia wrote down the value of its stake in FTX to zero last week after rival exchange Binance's withdrawal of an offer to rescue the company left it facing bankruptcy. Doug Leone, Sequoia's global managing partner, said FTX's implosion may affect its investing principles in the near term: "For the next three to six months, we're going to dream a little less."
Talks at COP27 Enter Final Stretch — But Draft Deal Slammed for Paving the Way to ‘Climate Hell'
The U.N. climate agency on Thursday published a 20-page first draft of a hoped-for final agreement. It is highly likely to be reworked in the coming days as climate envoys in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh strive to reach an overarching agreement before Friday's deadline. Environmental campaigners...
