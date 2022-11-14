The 19th ranked Florida State Seminoles (7-3, 5-3) are hosting the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, on Saturday at high noon. The Noles are one of only four teams in the country, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 260 yards of passing offense, and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game so far this season. FSU is first in the ACC in rushing offense, second in total offense, and second in third-down conversions.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO