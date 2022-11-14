Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Matchups and Memories: A satirical series history between FSU and Louisiana
The Florida State Seminoles, sporting a 7-3 record and ranked 19th in the nation, welcome the Louisiana Rajun Cajuns to Tallahassee this Saturday. The game kicks off at noon EST and will be broadcast on ESPN3 (not the Ocho). You might think FSU has never played the Rajun Cajuns before...
Tomahawk Nation
Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
The 19th ranked Florida State Seminoles (7-3, 5-3) are hosting the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, on Saturday at high noon. The Noles are one of only four teams in the country, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 260 yards of passing offense, and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game so far this season. FSU is first in the ACC in rushing offense, second in total offense, and second in third-down conversions.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Louisiana: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Florida State Seminoles, 7-3 (5-3 ACC), are hot off the press, continuing a three-game winning streak after a victory over the Syracuse Orange, which earned them the No. 19 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Through the past three games, FSU has only allowed 21 points scored on defense and is one of four teams ranking in the top 20 both offensively and defensively, along with Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama. FSU is currently a double-digit favorite over the Ragin Cajuns.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU AD Michael Alford: Seminoles would be top 5 in revenue in SEC, Big 10
Florida State athletic director Michael Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, November 14, sharing updates on the various ongoings of the Seminoles’ athletic department. He spoke on facilities updates, sharing progress on renovations to FSU’s football, baseball, softball, volleyball, beach volleyball and track...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Which team was more fun, 2016 FSU or 2022 FSU?
David Hale posed a question on twitter yesterday asking if this year’s Noles are the best FSU team since 2016?. I think a more fun question is which team is more fun, 2016 FSU or 2022 FSU?. Josh Jagneaux joined Tim for a Ragin Cajun preview and I have...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU soccer vs. LSU: Notes, how to watch, game thread
Florida State soccer is on to its next challenge in defending its national title, facing off against the LSU Tigers in Tallahassee in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Seminoles are coming off a 3-0 win against the FGCU Eagles in the opening round — from our...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU basketball vs. UF: How to watch, TV info, notes, game thread
Florida State Seminoles basketball, after an 0-3 start, will try to snag its first win of the season in a rivalry matchup vs. the Florida Gators (2-1) at home. FSU has struggled so far in the season with its lack of depth, seeing bad habits arise on both ends of the floor that have nullified any potential comeback bids in each of its games.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU gets new ranking, players, coaches earn accolades
For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. (click on names for links to commitment articles) Class of 2023 football commits. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU moves up in College Football Playoff rankings
After beating Syracuse 38-3 in its ACC finale, Florida State Seminoles football has moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings. In the latest edition of the 2022 rankings, the Playoff Committee has slotted Florida State at No. 19 after having the team at No. 23 last week. Florida State...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State defensive backs Renardo Green and Greedy Vance discuss Seminoles’ impressive defense over win streak
The Florida State Seminoles are set to host the Louisana Ragin’ Cajuns this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium at 12:00 p.m. After finishing conference play with a winning record (5-3) for the first time since 2016, the Noles look to finish their last two games strong ending with a rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators.
