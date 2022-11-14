Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem announces Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has announced that the 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol will take place in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. According to the press release from the Governor’s office, the Capitol Christmas display...
dakotanewsnow.com
State Volleyball Tournament Begins At Premier Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SDHSAA South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament began on Friday with 12 matches spread across three courts at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now Sports has you covered with highlights from every match! Click on the video viewer...
dakotanewsnow.com
November is Adoption Awareness Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - November is Adoption Awareness Month. Laurie Gill, with the South Dakota Department of Social Services, joined Dakota News Now to talk about it.
dakotanewsnow.com
HRSA grants Avera over $2.5 million to support healthcare workers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) granted Avera funds to support nurses and expand its healthcare services through telehealth and virtual nursing. According to Avera’s press release, the multiple grants provide over $2.5 million in funding to support nursing and address healthcare...
dakotanewsnow.com
MNA: Minnesota nurses to vote on second strike
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnesota Nurses Association, on Nov. 30, approximately 15,000 nurses will vote on whether they will organize a second strike. The first strike on Sept. 12 took place over three days. Nurses asked hospital executives to increase staffing, improve working conditions...
dakotanewsnow.com
First woman speaker of SD House, Debra Anderson, dies at 73
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Debra Anderson, the first and only female Speaker of the House of Representatives, passed away at 73 years old on Nov. 10 in her home, according to her obituary. Anderson was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 1976 and then...
dakotanewsnow.com
More flakes flying
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of northern South Dakota. This will be in effect until 6 p.m. The main threat will be some breezy conditions causing blowing snow and reduced visibility. We may also pick up a fluffy inch of fresh snow in that part of the region.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford, Fairview Health merger faces political, regulatory hurdles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While the conversations between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services have been underway for quite some time, a letter released today solidifies the goal, according to Sanford CEO Bill Gassen. “Both parties and our boards who govern the organization have come together to say...
dakotanewsnow.com
MN Attorney General to investigate Sanford/Fairview hospital merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office released a statement saying they have opened an investigation concerning the intended merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health. “We are aware of the proposed merger between Fairview and Sandford. We have opened an investigation into...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnesota nurses oppose Sanford-Fairview merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnesota Nurses Association, nurses have voiced concerns about the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health based on past corporate actions. As stated on the Minnesota Nurses Association website, nurses say they believe the merger would prioritize corporate...
dakotanewsnow.com
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
dakotanewsnow.com
Following leadership vote, South Dakota Senate makes committee assignments
PIERRE, S.D. - Leadership from the South Dakota State Senate has announced new committee assignments for the 2023 state legislative session. Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown), who was re-elected as President Pro Tempore last Friday according to The Dakota Scout, confirmed the new assignments to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory Wednesday. They...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in North Carolina has been canceled, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU Men get big win over St. Bonaventure at Sanford Pentagon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State completed a near double-digit comeback in the second half and rallied to earn a 66-62 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in front over 3,000 fans at the Sanford Pentagon. The Jackrabbits opened the contest with two separate eight-point advantages in the first half, but the Bonnies jumped out to a four-point lead before a Luke Appel bank shot off glass at the buzzer cut the SDSU deficit to 32-30 at halftime. St. Bonaventure bursted out of the locker room for the second half with some momentum. The Bonnies went on a seven-point scoring run in the first four minutes out of the break.
Comments / 0