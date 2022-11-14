ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Democrat Malia Cohen wins California state controller race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrat Malia Cohen has won the race for California controller, beating out a Republican who gave his party its best shot in years to end its losing streak in statewide elections. Cohen will become the state's first Black controller, a role that involves disbursing state funds,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Napa winery still rebuilding from fire as governor reaffirms wildfire prevention goals

NAPA, Calif. — For more than 45 years, Signorello Estate has been a Napa Valley staple, but that almost ended five years ago when a wildfire almost completely tore it down. Signorello's Sales Director John Mangano said the 2017 Atlas Fire, which burned more than 51,000 acres in Napa County, destroyed the tasting room and ruined most of the crop. He described the night the fire burned through the area as windy.
NAPA, CA
KCRA.com

Fate of Sacramento homeless encampment in doubt after hearing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The fate of an encampment for unhoused and homeless individuals, dubbed as "Camp Resolution," is in doubt following a contentious Sacramento City Council meeting Tuesday. The site, located at the northwest corner of Arden-Garden and Colfax streets, was initially included in the city's homeless siting plan...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'Weirded out and disgusted': Substitute teacher in Sacramento accused of inappropriately touching students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least two middle school students in Sacramento said they were groped by a substitute teacher. The alleged misconduct occurred at Sam Brannan Middle School, which is part of the Sacramento City Unified School District. The mothers of the two students, both eighth-grade girls, said they were notified by the school Thursday morning about the accusations.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

AirDrop threat cancels Yuba City-area school awards ceremony

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A ceremony at River Valley High School in Yuba City was canceled Thursday after an anonymous AirDrop threat. AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that can send communication to other Apple devices simultaneously. With that feature, the Yuba City School District said a threat was sent to attendees' phones during an awards ceremony.
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

California law enforcement agencies prepare for increased crime during the holiday season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is preparing for any possible organized retail theft as the 2022 holiday shopping season has begun. The agency's Organized Retail Crime Task Force will be “increasing their presence at shopping centers throughout the state and working with local law enforcement agencies to make arrests and heighten visibility,” according to the California governor’s office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Maná to close out ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour in Sacramento

The Mexican rock band Maná will wrap up a United States tour at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center in September. Maná announced the 2023 leg of their México Lindo y Querido will include 19 shows across the United States. It will kick off with two shows at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 10 and 11.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Complaint: Man threatened Sacramento government officials

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man is accused of threatening Sacramento government officials, as well as a candidate running for office, according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. Alexander Francis Hoch sits in the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Preparing for Thanksgiving travel at the Sacramento airport

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the days leading up to and following Thanksgiving this year, the Sacramento International Airport expects to see as many or more travelers as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. "We also are noticing this year, people are extending their trips a little bit....
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento International Airport is named the best midsized airport in US

Sacramento International Airport has scored bragging rights as the best midsized airport in the country. The Wall Street Journal ranked SMF as No. 1 for how the airport stacks up across 19 categories, saying the airport also attained its highest score overall. Sacramento International Airport notched high marks for reliability,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy