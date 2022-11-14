Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom promises to protect wildfire, homelessness resources amid budget problems
NAPA, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday said investments in firefighting, drought response and homelessness initiatives are firm, even as the state faces a projected $25 billion budget deficit. "Our priorities are our priorities," Newsom said at a news conference in Napa. "While we’ve made record investments, I’m...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: AirDrop threat at Yuba City school, Newsom promises wildfire resources, first look at new Sacramento Zoo
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
California faces $25 billion budget deficit, the state's legislative analyst projects
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anew report from the California Legislative Analyst Office on Wednesday warned the state faces a $25 billion budget shortfall next year and said with the threat of a recession, revenue estimates represent the weakest performance California has experienced since the Great Recession. "It's not insignificant, but...
KCRA.com
Democrat Malia Cohen wins California state controller race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrat Malia Cohen has won the race for California controller, beating out a Republican who gave his party its best shot in years to end its losing streak in statewide elections. Cohen will become the state's first Black controller, a role that involves disbursing state funds,...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County buys property for third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County has purchased the site at 4837 Watt Ave. to be converted into the county's third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness, the county announced. "It'll be, by far, our largest, not only Safe Stay Community, but homeless sheltering facility we've ever done,"...
KCRA.com
Napa winery still rebuilding from fire as governor reaffirms wildfire prevention goals
NAPA, Calif. — For more than 45 years, Signorello Estate has been a Napa Valley staple, but that almost ended five years ago when a wildfire almost completely tore it down. Signorello's Sales Director John Mangano said the 2017 Atlas Fire, which burned more than 51,000 acres in Napa County, destroyed the tasting room and ruined most of the crop. He described the night the fire burned through the area as windy.
KCRA.com
Fate of Sacramento homeless encampment in doubt after hearing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The fate of an encampment for unhoused and homeless individuals, dubbed as "Camp Resolution," is in doubt following a contentious Sacramento City Council meeting Tuesday. The site, located at the northwest corner of Arden-Garden and Colfax streets, was initially included in the city's homeless siting plan...
KCRA.com
'Weirded out and disgusted': Substitute teacher in Sacramento accused of inappropriately touching students
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least two middle school students in Sacramento said they were groped by a substitute teacher. The alleged misconduct occurred at Sam Brannan Middle School, which is part of the Sacramento City Unified School District. The mothers of the two students, both eighth-grade girls, said they were notified by the school Thursday morning about the accusations.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Man threatens Sacramento official, cleanup for diesel spill at park, Trump launches 3rd White House campaign
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
AirDrop threat cancels Yuba City-area school awards ceremony
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A ceremony at River Valley High School in Yuba City was canceled Thursday after an anonymous AirDrop threat. AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that can send communication to other Apple devices simultaneously. With that feature, the Yuba City School District said a threat was sent to attendees' phones during an awards ceremony.
KCRA.com
California law enforcement agencies prepare for increased crime during the holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is preparing for any possible organized retail theft as the 2022 holiday shopping season has begun. The agency's Organized Retail Crime Task Force will be “increasing their presence at shopping centers throughout the state and working with local law enforcement agencies to make arrests and heighten visibility,” according to the California governor’s office.
KCRA.com
Maná to close out ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour in Sacramento
The Mexican rock band Maná will wrap up a United States tour at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center in September. Maná announced the 2023 leg of their México Lindo y Querido will include 19 shows across the United States. It will kick off with two shows at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 10 and 11.
KCRA.com
Complaint: Man threatened Sacramento government officials
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man is accused of threatening Sacramento government officials, as well as a candidate running for office, according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. Alexander Francis Hoch sits in the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to...
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County is matching funds into their digital gift card program RadCard
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquín County leaders are bringing back theRADCard digital gift card ahead of the holiday season. County officials designated $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the program. Wednesday's round included $1 million. The RADCard program allows you to load money...
KCRA.com
'Not a good message': Sacramento-area veterans, active military losing major benefit with McClellan Park BX closing
MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif. — Another setback is impacting Northern California veterans and active duty service members in the former McClellan Air Force Base area as the Army and Air Force Exchange is set to close next week. Even though the McClellan Air Force Base shut down in 2001, the...
KCRA.com
Here are 10 Northern California burn scars that will be monitored for debris flows this winter
The threat of major wildfires in Northern California is relatively low this time of year, but the impacts of previous wildfire seasons can still be felt when heavy rain moves in. That heavy rain can trigger flash flooding and debris flows over recent burn scars. Each year, the National Weather...
KCRA.com
Preparing for Thanksgiving travel at the Sacramento airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the days leading up to and following Thanksgiving this year, the Sacramento International Airport expects to see as many or more travelers as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. "We also are noticing this year, people are extending their trips a little bit....
KCRA.com
Sacramento International Airport is named the best midsized airport in US
Sacramento International Airport has scored bragging rights as the best midsized airport in the country. The Wall Street Journal ranked SMF as No. 1 for how the airport stacks up across 19 categories, saying the airport also attained its highest score overall. Sacramento International Airport notched high marks for reliability,...
KCRA.com
No meteor found in debris of destroyed Nevada County home, officials say
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Weeks after a Nevada County home was destroyed in a fire the same night of a meteor shower where some across Northern California spotted a fireball that lit up the sky, officials are saying whatever wrecked the property didn't come from outside this world. While...
KCRA.com
TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
