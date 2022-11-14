ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy

Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
CNN

We Spent Hours On TikTok And Here Are 35 Holiday Gifts Other People Thought Are Worth Our Coin

The sleigh bells are ringing and the holiday season is officially around the corner. Although holiday shopping can be a tad bit stressful or overwhelming, TikTok just made everyone's lives a little bit easier by sharing all of the most-wanted, hottest and affordable gifts that Amazon has to offer. Whether you are shopping for your friends, daughter, loved one or special someone, TikTok has it covered. At-home manicure sets, 1,000 piece lego toys and chic clothing that everyone will love, are just a few of the options waiting for you down below. Makeup products that blew up on the internet, roses that will live for up to 2 years and a couple stocking stuffers that are guaranteed to put a smile on everyone's face are also incredible options. Thanks to TikTok, Amazon and this years incredible product releases, it might just be the best holiday season yet.
CBS Sacramento

"Let someone else do the cooking": Cost of food skyrockets as shoppers prepare for Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO — With Thanksgiving just one week away, millions of Americans are hitting the grocery stores in preparation. However, the cost of food is at an all-time high.The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is about 20% higher than in 2021. For those looking to have a smaller gathering this holiday, it may be cheaper to have an alternative to a traditional Thanksgiving meal.The U.S. Bureau of Labor reports the cost of eggs, butter and flour are all up at least 25% from last year, while the cost of a turkey is 17% higher than last year.For those looking for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CNN

40 Useful Gifts That Won't End Up In People's Junk Drawers

They say it’s the thought that counts, and that’s certainly true. But some gifts aren’t as well thought out as others, which can consign well intended presents to a life of collecting dust. If you’re looking for more longevity in your gifts, check out this list of 40 useful gifts that won’t end up in people’s junk drawers. These are products that serve a significant purpose – and serve it well. We’re talking tools, electronic devices, accessories, wearables, and much more, all intended to be no-brainer buys for the holidays. That being said, you still have to give it at least a little thought. Your handyman friend might enjoy a magnetic wristband for holding screws and nails a little more than a wine aerator, for example.
CNN

Be Nothing But Stylish Under The Mistletoe With These Outfits

It's one thing to feel good throughout the holiday season, but you must look good too. With these 35 stylish outfits perfect for your mistletoe moments, you are guaranteed to feel more confident, stunning, and gorgeous for the holiday season. Whether you are headed to your family's house for a big gathering or hitting the town to celebrate with friends, these outfits are a must-have for all special moments. Jumpsuits that will make you look snatched in one step and high-waisted pants that have the most stretchy fit are just a few of the things that may be perfect for you. Rhinestone heels, flowy dresses, and ruffled numbers are just a few more options you will love.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy