Related
Rabih Hammoud

Are Angels "Real"?

Unless we’ve been living in a cave for most of our lives, which is unlikely if we’re reading this now, we have heard of “angels.”. Angels, with their wings and trumpets, are often symbolized as “guardians” or “guides” each one of us has somewhere around our shoulders. While the symbolism is nice, how can we make the matter practical so that it actually serves us in our daily lives?
Upworthy

Mom criticized for having baby at 51, but she's so happy, says daughter

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 2, 2022. It has since been updated. A woman has hit out at people criticizing her mother for having a baby at 51. Kayla Caldwell's mom wanted to have a baby and successfully got pregnant through IVF, but the response from the public has been harsh and judgmental. Kayla Caldwell said this is the happiest she has seen her mother and won't have anyone else dampen her joy. Caldwell had been documenting her mom's pregnancy journey on TikTok, reported The Mirror. One of her videos notched up as many as 7 million views. While some were happy for her mom, some were rude and judgmental.
psychologytoday.com

Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions

Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Fatherly

How To Teach Your Kids To Stand Up For Themselves

Peer pressure is a constant force in a child’s life. From mundane and seemingly inconsequential scenarios like the pressure to fit in by wearing a local team’s jersey to more serious situations that involve rule-breaking or poor life decisions, peer pressure is everywhere. Helping children establish enough self-confidence to make sound decisions regardless of what others are compelling them to do is a critical component of their social development.
psychologytoday.com

Is Giving Children the Freedom to Choose a Good Idea?

Giving children full access to each parent is an atypical approach, and some professionals say it comes with risks. Lack of structure can potentially create feelings of guilt if the child feels they must choose which parent to spend time with. While this split appears to be amicable, no one...
psychologytoday.com

I’m Overwhelmed. What Can I Do?

There are multiple approaches to emotion regulation, including reappraisal, suppression, and rumination. The ability to flexibly deploy different emotion regulation strategies is key to mental health. Research on the "thinking threshold" suggests that, when one experiences intense negative emotions, it's harder to use cognitive strategies. When past the "thinking threshold,"...
psychologytoday.com

How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives

Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
Psych Centra

Healthy Relationships: What Makes a Good Partner and How to Become One

Cultivating trust and communicating effectively are two ways you can be a good partner and establish a healthy relationship. But it’s also about what you don’t do. If you’re in love, you may wonder what qualities can help you make the relationship work and what makes a good romantic partner.
psychologytoday.com

Are Manufactured Desires Eclipsing Your Deepest Values?

Our emotions, desires, and beliefs are mediated by what is sold to us as consumers. This mediation may lead to not knowing what we truly want. Stepping outside our mediated lives can lead to greater meaning, purpose, and joy. Identify all that is mediating your experience so that you can...
psychologytoday.com

The Challenge of Making Friends in Adulthood

Creating meaningful relationships as an adult is not easy and takes effort. We should not be afraid of risking rejection, and we should assume that people like us. True friendship is about how you treat people. I recently heard a wonderful and very enthusiastic presentation by psychologist Dr. Marisa Franco...
psychologytoday.com

Personality Assessments: Separating Science From Nonsense

While the assessment of personality is becoming increasingly important in job recruiting, many denounce its limitations and dangers. Such denunciations are based on the use of poor and unreliable tools, which have nothing to do with science. When they are well-constructed and science-based, personality assessments bring great added value to...
psychologytoday.com

Men and Women Handle Sibling Estrangement Differently

Typically, men don’t join support groups or readily explore their hurt over sibling estrangement. A man may fear that if he approaches an estranged sibling and he is rejected, he’ll look like a loser. Women feel responsible for the family, they've failed when there are cutoffs and the...
psychologytoday.com

A Guide to Why Therapy Works

Nathaniel Hawthorne described the qualities of a good therapist almost 175 years ago. Hawthorne described what patients need to bring to therapy to get maximum benefit. Good treatment requires many abilities: marketing is not one of them. I recently discovered the clearest and most concise explanation of why good psychotherapy...
psychologytoday.com

Can Fathers Be Maternal?

Mothering ability is not innate to women. Fathers and mothers both release oxytocin when around infants. The hormone increases feelings of closeness with their child. Parents' personalities have more influence on their parenting styles and abilities than does their gender. Some parental personalities nurture children; other personalities do not. Dictionary.com...

