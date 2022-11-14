LSD-type psychedelics, though with no “trip” or other psychoactive side effects, is reported to reduce anxiety and depression in mice. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their mental health, or who suspects a mental health-related diagnosis, to visit their doctor or therapist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including National Institute of Mental Health, Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (Fifth Edition), and NPR.org.

20 DAYS AGO