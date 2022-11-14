ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Psych Centra

Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It

Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
Medical News Today

Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
Medical News Today

What to know about type 1 bipolar disorder

Bipolar I disorder describes a mental health condition where a person experiences manic episodes. This refers to periods of euphoria, delusions, and overactivity. Typically, a person will also experience periods of depression or a neutral mood. Bipolar disorder refers to a mental health condition that. unusual shifts in mood, energy,...
NBC News

Meditation as effective as medication for anxiety, study finds

The first study ever to directly compare medication to meditation for anxiety finds the two methods work equally well at reducing symptoms. The finding, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, suggests that people struggling with anxiety could be helped either by a daily pill (which could come with side effects) or a daily practice of mindfulness (which requires a substantial time commitment).
TENNESSEE STATE
psychologytoday.com

Can Fathers Be Maternal?

Mothering ability is not innate to women. Fathers and mothers both release oxytocin when around infants. The hormone increases feelings of closeness with their child. Parents' personalities have more influence on their parenting styles and abilities than does their gender. Some parental personalities nurture children; other personalities do not. Dictionary.com...
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Identifying the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse

Abused Womanby Darlene Lancer (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Narcissists don't really love themselves. Actually, they're driven by shame. It's the idealized image of themselves, which they convince themselves they embody, that they admire. But deep down, narcissists feel the gap between the façade they show the world and their shame-based self. They work hard to avoid feeling that shame. This gap is true for other codependents, as well, but a narcissist uses destructive defense mechanisms that damage relationships and their loved ones' self-esteem.
Psych Centra

Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?

Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Severe RSV illness possible in adults

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve talked a few times about children getting sick from RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. And how pediatric hospitals are filling up because the virus is spreading much earlier and faster this year. But RSV is actually more dangerous to adults. The CDC estimates between 100...
Mark Randall Havens

What Judges Can Do When They See Narcissistic Parental Alienation

If a parent is alienating a child, the court may order that the alienating parent take reunification therapy or parenting classes. It can also order that the alienating parent make more time for their children. This is a difficult process to prove, so if you suspect that your spouse is alienating your children, it's best to hire a good lawyer.
psychologytoday.com

I’m Overwhelmed. What Can I Do?

There are multiple approaches to emotion regulation, including reappraisal, suppression, and rumination. The ability to flexibly deploy different emotion regulation strategies is key to mental health. Research on the "thinking threshold" suggests that, when one experiences intense negative emotions, it's harder to use cognitive strategies. When past the "thinking threshold,"...
MedicalXpress

Corporal punishment affects brain activity, anxiety, and depression, longitudinal study finds

Don't spank your kids. That's the conventional wisdom that has emerged from decades of research linking corporal punishment to a decline in adolescent health and negative effects on behavior, including an increased risk for anxiety and depression. Now, a new study explores how corporal punishment might impact neural systems to produce those adverse effects.
Medical News Today

What is the relationship between Asperger’s and schizophrenia?

Although Asperger’s and schizophrenia are different conditions, their symptoms may overlap. Asperger’s and schizophrenia symptoms can include difficulties with social interactions, communication, and language. This overlap in symptoms can create challenges in diagnosing each condition correctly. It is also possible for people to have both conditions. This article...
MedicalXpress

Who is at risk for seasonal affective disorder?

Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression related to changes in seasons. Millions of adults in the U.S. may suffer from seasonal affective disorder, although many may not know they have the condition, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Signs and symptoms can include:. Feeling listless, sad...
verywellmind.com

What Is Delusional Disorder?

People with delusional disorder may experience bizarre or non-bizarre delusions:. Bizarre delusions: These are delusions that are physically impossible in our reality. For instance, the person may believe that an organ has been removed from their body without there being any evidence of the procedure. Non-bizarre delusions: These are delusions...
Joel Eisenberg

New Promise in Fight Against Depression

LSD-type psychedelics, though with no “trip” or other psychoactive side effects, is reported to reduce anxiety and depression in mice. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their mental health, or who suspects a mental health-related diagnosis, to visit their doctor or therapist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including National Institute of Mental Health, Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (Fifth Edition), and NPR.org.
cohaitungchi.com

Hashimoto's Disease: How Stress Affects Your Thyroid

Hashimoto's thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder, which means it occurs when immune cells attack healthy tissue instead of protecting it. In Hashimoto's thyroiditis, immune cells mistakenly attack the healthy thyroid tissue, causing inflammation of the thyroid. The thyroid is a small gland located at the base of your neck that...
hcplive.com

Underdiagnosis of Adult ADHD

Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: That leaves me wondering, Alice, how often is adult ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] not diagnosed? What can be done to improve the diagnosis of ADHD in adults?. Alice Mao, MD: The diagnosis of ADHD in adults has expanded. People are aware that oftentimes, as children advance into...

