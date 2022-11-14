Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
Medical News Today
What to know about type 1 bipolar disorder
Bipolar I disorder describes a mental health condition where a person experiences manic episodes. This refers to periods of euphoria, delusions, and overactivity. Typically, a person will also experience periods of depression or a neutral mood. Bipolar disorder refers to a mental health condition that. unusual shifts in mood, energy,...
Meditation as effective as medication for anxiety, study finds
The first study ever to directly compare medication to meditation for anxiety finds the two methods work equally well at reducing symptoms. The finding, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, suggests that people struggling with anxiety could be helped either by a daily pill (which could come with side effects) or a daily practice of mindfulness (which requires a substantial time commitment).
psychologytoday.com
Can Fathers Be Maternal?
Mothering ability is not innate to women. Fathers and mothers both release oxytocin when around infants. The hormone increases feelings of closeness with their child. Parents' personalities have more influence on their parenting styles and abilities than does their gender. Some parental personalities nurture children; other personalities do not. Dictionary.com...
Identifying the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse
Abused Womanby Darlene Lancer (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Narcissists don't really love themselves. Actually, they're driven by shame. It's the idealized image of themselves, which they convince themselves they embody, that they admire. But deep down, narcissists feel the gap between the façade they show the world and their shame-based self. They work hard to avoid feeling that shame. This gap is true for other codependents, as well, but a narcissist uses destructive defense mechanisms that damage relationships and their loved ones' self-esteem.
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Severe RSV illness possible in adults
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve talked a few times about children getting sick from RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. And how pediatric hospitals are filling up because the virus is spreading much earlier and faster this year. But RSV is actually more dangerous to adults. The CDC estimates between 100...
What Judges Can Do When They See Narcissistic Parental Alienation
If a parent is alienating a child, the court may order that the alienating parent take reunification therapy or parenting classes. It can also order that the alienating parent make more time for their children. This is a difficult process to prove, so if you suspect that your spouse is alienating your children, it's best to hire a good lawyer.
psychologytoday.com
I’m Overwhelmed. What Can I Do?
There are multiple approaches to emotion regulation, including reappraisal, suppression, and rumination. The ability to flexibly deploy different emotion regulation strategies is key to mental health. Research on the "thinking threshold" suggests that, when one experiences intense negative emotions, it's harder to use cognitive strategies. When past the "thinking threshold,"...
MedicalXpress
Corporal punishment affects brain activity, anxiety, and depression, longitudinal study finds
Don't spank your kids. That's the conventional wisdom that has emerged from decades of research linking corporal punishment to a decline in adolescent health and negative effects on behavior, including an increased risk for anxiety and depression. Now, a new study explores how corporal punishment might impact neural systems to produce those adverse effects.
Meditation, common drug, help people fight anxiety equally well, study says
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A type of meditation that helps people become more aware of their thoughts and feelings in the present moment is as effective as a "gold standard" antidepressant to treat patients with anxiety disorders, researchers said Wednesday. Findings from the study, led by Georgetown University Medical Center...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between Asperger’s and schizophrenia?
Although Asperger’s and schizophrenia are different conditions, their symptoms may overlap. Asperger’s and schizophrenia symptoms can include difficulties with social interactions, communication, and language. This overlap in symptoms can create challenges in diagnosing each condition correctly. It is also possible for people to have both conditions. This article...
A mental health activist speaks out about their psychosis and how they manage delusions and hallucinations
Delusions, hallucinations, and other symptoms of psychosis can feel frightening, but they can improve with the right treatment and coping strategies.
MedicalXpress
Who is at risk for seasonal affective disorder?
Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression related to changes in seasons. Millions of adults in the U.S. may suffer from seasonal affective disorder, although many may not know they have the condition, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Signs and symptoms can include:. Feeling listless, sad...
verywellmind.com
What Is Delusional Disorder?
People with delusional disorder may experience bizarre or non-bizarre delusions:. Bizarre delusions: These are delusions that are physically impossible in our reality. For instance, the person may believe that an organ has been removed from their body without there being any evidence of the procedure. Non-bizarre delusions: These are delusions...
New Promise in Fight Against Depression
LSD-type psychedelics, though with no “trip” or other psychoactive side effects, is reported to reduce anxiety and depression in mice. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their mental health, or who suspects a mental health-related diagnosis, to visit their doctor or therapist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including National Institute of Mental Health, Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (Fifth Edition), and NPR.org.
cohaitungchi.com
Hashimoto's Disease: How Stress Affects Your Thyroid
Hashimoto's thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder, which means it occurs when immune cells attack healthy tissue instead of protecting it. In Hashimoto's thyroiditis, immune cells mistakenly attack the healthy thyroid tissue, causing inflammation of the thyroid. The thyroid is a small gland located at the base of your neck that...
hcplive.com
Underdiagnosis of Adult ADHD
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: That leaves me wondering, Alice, how often is adult ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] not diagnosed? What can be done to improve the diagnosis of ADHD in adults?. Alice Mao, MD: The diagnosis of ADHD in adults has expanded. People are aware that oftentimes, as children advance into...
Red meat isn’t a health risk: New research slams ‘lazy’ past studies
For years, researchers have droned on and on about the health risks that come with eating red meat. Now, though, a new study says that past research was based on weak evidence and that there appears to be no link between eating red meat and health problems like cancer, heart disease, and even stroke.
Comments / 0