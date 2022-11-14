Read full article on original website
Patrick McEnroe responds to the big Novak Djokovic news
Patrick McEnroe responded to the big news about Novak Djokovic on Wednesday. Reports this week said that Australia would be reinstating Djokovic’s visa after previously banning him from the country. The reinstatement would clear the way for Djokovic to play in the Australian Open in January after he was deported earlier this year, leading him to miss the event.
Roddick impressed by Alcaraz's rise but considers Djokovic best player in the world
Andy Roddick talked to the Tennis Channel where he discussed the rise of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. After Rafael Nadal suffered his second loss at the ATP Finals in Turin, Alcaraz was officially crowned the year-end number one. With his meteoric rise that Roddick mentioned, Alcaraz has been one of the most reliable performers this year.
2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup ATP Entry List - Kyrgios, Zverev, Thiem & more
From December 8th to 10th, the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup will be held in Arena at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Diriyah in Saudi Arabia. The event will feature some of the best players in the world as three players from Top 10 of the ATP Rankings signed up for this exhibition tournament that is held during the off-season. While some will use it to showcase their skills and also earn something extra, others will try to prepare for the 2023 season against some of the best opponents.
“The entire tennis world said she would be No. 1” - Mouratoglou on rise of Garcia after initial hype following Sharapova win
Caroline Garcia won the biggest trophy of her career recently at the WTA Finals and Patrick Mouratoglou discussed it. The French player upset Maria Sharapova back in 2014 at Roland Garros which got everyone buzzing about the new super talented player. Mouratoglou remembers that time well and referenced it in his talk explaining how the expectations were high:
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jimmy Connors on Gauff and Pegula's poor display at WTA Finals: "If you are tired don't play"
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula produced very lacklustre efforts at the WTA Finals with both citing fatigue as a cause. To be fair Gauff and Pegula had a long season and they both played singles and doubles which certainly did not help their fatigue but sharp-tongued Jimmy Connors did not shy away when discussing it. The American legend who has a reputation of a player that never gave up and tried as hard as anybody ever (according to McEnroe), said they could have just not played if they were tired:
Felix Auger-Aliassime achieves rare Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic first
Felix Auger-Aliassime just made incredible tennis history. By taking down Rafael Nadal in group play in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, he became just the first person born after 2000 ever to defeat the holy tennis triumvirate of Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, per TENNIS Magazine. It’s unlikely that...
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay
We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record
When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
Taylor Fritz leading rebirth of US men's tennis by as he joins elite list
Taylor Fritz says reaching last four in Turin as 'huge' as he shows American men's tennis is in a good place again.
Kittle explains backstory behind Jimmy G's viral courtside moment
While a new episode of "Bachelor In Paradise" was airing on Monday night, Jimmy Garoppolo's gravitational pull sitting courtside at the Warriors game was greater than any contestant on the beach in Mexico. The 49ers' quarterback, along with tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey...
Kyrgios excited for Djokovic rematch during World Tennis League
Nick Kyrgios is excited about the prospect of facing Novak Djokovic at the World Tennis League in December. The duo have been in talks about a rematch since their Wimbledon final earlier this year and it seems like it's going to happen this year already. They were never any serious talks as far as the public is concerned but they flirted with the idea on social media multiple times since Wimbledon.
This Heat-Kings Trade Features Harrison Barnes
Nobody likes to fall short of expectations. With that said, it’s essential to have realistic expectations in the first place. NBA teams should set realistic expectations for themselves, too. If your goal is to buy a home, that’s reasonable. Work hard and save money, and it should be achievable....
Football, Food and Family: Ciara Reveals Her Plans for the Holidays
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara is getting ready for the holidays this year by revealing some favorite family traditions in a new podcast called “Second Home.” The singer (and spirits brand owner) is the featured guest on the inaugural episode of “Second Home,” a new podcast from real estate marketplace Pacaso, that features celebrities, athletes and entrepreneurs talking about “how they live an enriched life and the role their second home plays in it.” While Ciara spends the majority of her time in Denver...
Breer: Why a Bill O'Brien return to Patriots 'could be in play'
A reunion between Bill O'Brien and the New England Patriots wasn't in the cards in 2022. Could 2023 be a different story?. The Patriots' offense has sputtered this season under offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, who was tabbed to replace departing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this offseason despite having no prior experience calling offensive plays.
Would Michael Jordan okay Hornets trading veterans, pivoting to lottery?
The Charlotte Hornets are 4-12 and have lost LaMelo Ball to a sprained ankle again — just three games into his return from the same injury — after he stepped on a fan’s foot chasing a loose ball. Add that last season’s leading scorer Miles Bridges being away from the team, very likely for the entire season, due to domestic violence charges and things feel bleak in Charlotte.
Pete Carroll: Field in Munich was a “nightmare”
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing surface “a nightmare,” via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. Carroll explained that players never knew when footing might give way, but he was pragmatic about the absence of a competitive disadvantage.
Rune likes tweets thinking he should've played ATP Finals over Nadal, tennis fans react
Holger Rune liked tweets suggesting he should have played ATP Finals instead of Nadal and tennis fans reacted. Holger Rune won the ATP 1000 event in Paris last week sensationally beating Novak Djokovic in the final. He made a tremendous jump on the ATP Rankings becoming the first alternative for the ATP Finals and he's in Turin hoping to get a chance.
Bulls vs. Pelicans Preview: Patrick Williams Wants Zion Williamson Test
The New Orleans Pelicans are chasing their third straight home win in five days when the Chicago Bulls visit the Smoothie King Center.
Former QB comments on Josh McDaniels’ offense might explain why Derek Carr, Mac Jones are struggling
Former NFL quarterback J.T. O’Sullivan’s recent comments on Josh McDaniels’ offense might explain why Derek Carr and Mac Jones are having tough years in 2022.
