2022 WPIAL 5A football championship breakdown: Pine-Richland vs. Upper St. Clair
Pine-Richland (9-3) Player to watch: Ryan Palmieri. The senior started the season at running back but returned midseason to quarterback, a position he played last season as a 1,000-yard passer. A week ago, he rushed for 241 yards and passed for 77. Since the position switch, the Rams have won eight in a row, including wins over Class 6A finalists North Allegheny and Central Catholic.
