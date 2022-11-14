ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 6

Related
kiss951.com

Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.

If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wdayradionow.com

CDC: Flu activity "Very High" in seven states

(Atlanta, GA) -- The CDC is warning of "very high" or "high" rates of influenza activity in at least 25 states. They categorized Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virgina and the District of Columbia as having "very high" levels of flu activity. Health officials estimate there have...
GEORGIA STATE
WDAM-TV

Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case in Lawrence County, where a commercial breeder’s flock tested...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
kiss951.com

Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap

Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wunc.org

North Carolina’s largest lake under siege by common carp

Boardwalks snake outward from the visitor center through a cypress forest that borders Lake Mattamuskeet. Where the forest opens, 50 snowy egrets congregate in the canopy. A blue heron squawks above the muddy waters and cypress knees, which protrude like stalagmites from the mires below. As beautiful as these wetlands...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

North Carolina Home to Two of America’s Most Windiest Roads

Ever driven on a road where you feel like the wind is about to take you and your car? I never can tell if it is because I am tiny and drive a sedan or if it’s the wind. That is very intense for me for sure! I hate driving on super windy days where I can literally feel the wind rocking my car and my body inside the car. That is one of the most heart-throbbing things for me. I am almost terrified of car accidents, so anything that is fighting against me driving smoothly, I strongly dislike!
TENNESSEE STATE
Gizmodo

The Dengue Virus Has Been Found in Arizona

A dangerous viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes has seemingly landed in Arizona. Earlier this week, health officials reported that a Maricopa County resident recently contracted dengue, while routine surveillance has found traces of the dengue virus in at least one nearby mosquito population. These discoveries suggest that the infection could be spreading locally in the state for the first time, though the investigation is still ongoing.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ourstate.com

North Carolina’s Official State Symbols

NC 101: Find this story and much more in our new publication, NC 101— a 200-page collectors’ issue filled with state icons and institutions, from barbecue to the Blue Ridge Parkway — on newsstands now! Whether you’re a native or a newcomer, it’s the ultimate guide to North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Charlotte Home to the Best Spot for North Carolina’s Signature Food

Here again with another foodie favorite! That’s right, we’re trying to determine what is North Carolina’s best signature food. When we say signature, we are talking about food that is for more delicious in that state. It is home to that state and brings out a uniqueness that only that state can do! Far and Wide compiled a list to determine the best signature food in each state and the results are IN!
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina health systems say children under 12 should not visit patients in joint statement, citing respiratory virus concerns

(WGHP) — Several North Carolina health systems want to keep young visitors out of hospitals to avoid the spread of respiratory viruses like respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. Effective at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, children ages 12 and under are asked not to visit patients in the hospital. This includes Atrium Health, Atrium […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy