Seadrift talks drainage

SEADRIFT – Several grant issues were dealt with by the Seadrift City Council during its Nov. 1 meeting.

The council approved payment to Langford Community Management Services for a drainage grant. Mayor Elmer DeForest said the grant covers several different areas that need addressing, including the area between Oakland and 14th streets as well as Pine Street, where drainage gets heavy.

Also, payment to Lester Contracting was approved for water line replacements and upgrades. The council also approved payment to G&W Engineering, with the final walkthrough of the project set to be completed. Payment to Grantworks was also approved.

The council also approved issuing requests for proposals for administrative services and requests for qualifications for engineering services for a Community Development Block Grant.

Seadrift has joined with Calhoun County, as well as the cities of Port Lavaca and Point Comfort, in asking that the method of distribution be reconsidered. The current method dropped the city’s portion to $500,000 from the nearly $1 million that was expected.

In other business, the council:

Heard department head reports.

Approved a one-day sale of alcohol for Calhoun County Go Texan Market Days on Dec. 3.