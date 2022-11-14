Tis the season for cold weather and freezing temperatures! Share your good fortune with others. Beginning Friday November 26th and running through the month of January, KFDM-FOX4 is partnering with Munro's Safety Apparel and BASF-Total Energies Petrochemicals LLC. We are collecting donations of clean, used and new blankets and coats. All items will be donated to those less fortunate Southeast Texans through the Salvation Army.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO