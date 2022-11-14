ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Helping the homeless in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Eric Ardoin and Yolanda Reynolds continue their work in the community to help the homeless. They both agree that helping them on the streets is important, but helping them get off the streets is even more important. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more on what both Ardoin...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur Health Department incentivizing immunizations

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Health Department is kicking off the holiday week next Monday with a big gift to the community. It's an incentive to get children immunized. Those numbers are low in Jefferson County. Only one percent of boys and girls six months to four years...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Keep Southeast Texans warm during the winter!

Tis the season for cold weather and freezing temperatures! Share your good fortune with others. Beginning Friday November 26th and running through the month of January, KFDM-FOX4 is partnering with Munro's Safety Apparel and BASF-Total Energies Petrochemicals LLC. We are collecting donations of clean, used and new blankets and coats. All items will be donated to those less fortunate Southeast Texans through the Salvation Army.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Donate to ToyFeast 2022 Friday December 9th

Mark your calendars for ToyFeast, Friday December 9th during The Morning Show. Dan Gresham & Macy Meyer will be live from the KFDM-FOX4 Studios from 4:30am - 9am. We will be accepting toys, food, and cash donations for Southeast Texans in need. The goal of the KFDM-FOX4 ToyFeast is to...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway

BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

CP Chem chooses Southeast Texas city for new $8.5B facility

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At long last, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and QatarEnergy have announced the new home of their $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility. Orange will be the new home of the plant, which is expected to create more than 500 full-time...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont hospital receives a one-of-a-kind adaptive therapy playground

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont hospital has received a one-of-a-kind adaptive therapy playground. CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System unveiled a new state-of-the-art adaptive therapy playground on the St. Elizabeth Hospital Campus Wednesday. The playground, funded by the H.E. & Kate Dishman Charitable Foundation, was designed and built to meet...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Orange Hires Jack

The City of Orange has announced the hiring of Adam Jack, PE, the newly appointed Director of Public Works. Jack comes to the City of Orange with 35-years of experience in public works and transportation. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
ORANGE, TX

