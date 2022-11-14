Read full article on original website
'Basically a legend': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster awarded for 39 years of service amid upcoming retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — A well-known Beaumont Police officer was awarded for his decades of service amid his upcoming retirement. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983. The...
Jefferson County District Clerk offers appointment-free passport day
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County District Clerk's office will open its doors on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for a special Passport Day. No appointments are needed to apply for a passport, and customers can request routine or expedited service. Information on how...
Helping the homeless in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Eric Ardoin and Yolanda Reynolds continue their work in the community to help the homeless. They both agree that helping them on the streets is important, but helping them get off the streets is even more important. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more on what both Ardoin...
$50K grant jump-starting plans to restore historic Beaumont home to its former glory
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands of dollars in grant money is jump-starting plans to restore a historic Beaumont home to its former glory. The Caroline Gilbert Hinchee House is a historical home near downtown Beaumont. It is located on the corner of Park Street and Irma Street. The home was...
Port Arthur Health Department incentivizing immunizations
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Health Department is kicking off the holiday week next Monday with a big gift to the community. It's an incentive to get children immunized. Those numbers are low in Jefferson County. Only one percent of boys and girls six months to four years...
Beaumont ISD approves contract for new district-wide security camera system
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont ISD school board unanimously approved a contract for a new district-wide security camera system. The board considered the bid at a Thursday night meeting. Eight businesses provided varying equipment, license options and warranty periods. Each business was ranked by a point system which included...
Keep Southeast Texans warm during the winter!
Tis the season for cold weather and freezing temperatures! Share your good fortune with others. Beginning Friday November 26th and running through the month of January, KFDM-FOX4 is partnering with Munro's Safety Apparel and BASF-Total Energies Petrochemicals LLC. We are collecting donations of clean, used and new blankets and coats. All items will be donated to those less fortunate Southeast Texans through the Salvation Army.
Neighbors in shock after deadly midday shooting involving former Beaumont officer, retired Port Arthur firefighter
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A neighborhood in Port Arthur is struggling to understand what led to a shooting that claimed the life of a retired firefighter. The deadly shooting took place in the 8000 block of Tom Drive Thursday. The area is not far from Ridgewood Drive and Twin City Highway.
Donate to ToyFeast 2022 Friday December 9th
Mark your calendars for ToyFeast, Friday December 9th during The Morning Show. Dan Gresham & Macy Meyer will be live from the KFDM-FOX4 Studios from 4:30am - 9am. We will be accepting toys, food, and cash donations for Southeast Texans in need. The goal of the KFDM-FOX4 ToyFeast is to...
Chevron Phillips picks Orange County for $8.5B plant expansion that could bring 500 full-time jobs
BEAUMONT, Texas — An $8.5 billion plant expansion that Orange County officials have been hoping for since early 2019 is now coming to fruition. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC announced on Wednesday that it has selected a site in Orange County for an "integrated polymers" facility in partnership with QatarEnergy.
Retired PA firefighter killed in shooting linked to altercation with former BPD officer
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating an altercation that led to a fatal shooting at about 1:00 p.m. in the 8000 block of Tom Drive in Port Arthur, in which the person who died was a retired Port Arthur firefighter and the person who fired the shot is a former Beaumont police officer.
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
Reaction to fatal shooting of retired PA firefighter, former BPD officer questioned
PORT ARTHUR — A gun is just one piece of the evidence Port Arthur Police Department investigators collected after a dispute took a deadly turn, leading to the shooting death of a retired Port Arthur firefighter, Charles Quisenberry, 61, who served for many years as a battalion chief. A...
Assistant Principal Nancy Johnson: Students must feel safe, loved to reach their potential
Lake Charles native Nancy Johnson, 40, has happily dedicated 18 years of her life to education. Johnson graduated from McNeese State University with her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education in 2005. She furthered her education by receiving her Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership in 2010, also from McNeese.
CP Chem chooses Southeast Texas city for new $8.5B facility
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At long last, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and QatarEnergy have announced the new home of their $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility. Orange will be the new home of the plant, which is expected to create more than 500 full-time...
Beaumont hospital receives a one-of-a-kind adaptive therapy playground
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont hospital has received a one-of-a-kind adaptive therapy playground. CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System unveiled a new state-of-the-art adaptive therapy playground on the St. Elizabeth Hospital Campus Wednesday. The playground, funded by the H.E. & Kate Dishman Charitable Foundation, was designed and built to meet...
Orange Hires Jack
The City of Orange has announced the hiring of Adam Jack, PE, the newly appointed Director of Public Works. Jack comes to the City of Orange with 35-years of experience in public works and transportation. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
Acadian Ambulance offering EMT training with tuition assistance available
BEAUMONT — EMS and EMT shortages became a problem during the pandemic and it's still a problem. Acadian Ambulance is trying to help fill the void. Acadian and the National EMS Academy are hosting EMT training courses in Beaumont, as well as Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Temple.
