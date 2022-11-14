Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County Commission approves new dump truck, LCECC training programs
The Lyon County Commission approved the purchase of a new dump truck for Road and Bridge, after a previously ordered truck from March could not be delivered. Chip Woods and Josh Stevenson with Road and Bridge presented the commissioners with a new quote from Emporia Kenworth, Inc. to purchase a 2024 Kenworth T880S chassis with a 16’ dump bed, snowplow, and salt spreader for an estimated $264,837.
KVOE
With plans moving forward for a hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia, downtown may see hotel-only concept
Can Emporia have two convention centers in town? According to Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods, the answer is yes — if they are placed in the right areas. Next question: will Emporia have two convention centers? That answer hinges on a potential hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia and longstanding plans for the so-called Breckenridge Hotel and Convention Center downtown, which may well be halted if the property sells and new ownership moves in a different direction. Woods tells KVOE News Emporia will draw conventions to town based on assets, and a lot of those tourist attractions or “anchors” are downtown.
KVOE
Emporia City Commissioner contends new city policy prohibiting ‘unlawful camping’ on public property is aimed directly at local homeless population
Emporia City Commissioners have enacted a new policy that will make “unlawful camping” in a public space a misdemeanor crime. The ordinance will establish a new city code prohibiting camping on public property without a permit. According to City Attorney Christina Montgomery, the city, in cooperation with the Emporia Police Department, will now begin developing the permit application process.
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
WIBW
Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless encampment was recently removed on the Union Pacific Railroad property in Topeka. The camp was setup on the west side of the Kansas Ave. bridge between a grain silo and railroad tracks. A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad issued the following statement to 13...
Large water line project will disrupt Topeka intersection
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic near 8th Street and Quincy Street will be impacted starting Nov. 20 due to a large, multi-purpose water line and the street project. According to the City of Topeka, during the first phase: The city will fully close northbound Quincy at the intersection. The project will fully close 8th Street est […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Spanish Speakers luncheon tackles community inclusion, cohesion
Can a city truly be bilingual? That was the question Emporia Spanish Speakers attempted to answer at its luncheon event with the Kansas Leadership Center Wednesday afternoon. ESS members, community leaders and Emporia residents gathered in The Next Level bar above Casa Ramos Wednesday for a luncheon discussion about the future of a bilingual Emporia. The conversation was sparked by Emporia Spanish Speakers’ recent feature in a state publication.
KVOE
FLINT ROAD WATER MAIN BREAK: Flooded residents begin reaching out to City Accounting after water main break
Residents who noticed flooding in their homes after a water main break in northwest Emporia and haven’t already called the city are encouraged to do so. Residents can call the City Accounting Department at 620-343-4286. City Treasurer Janet Harrouf says affected homeowners need to take photos or videos of their damage as soon as possible and then call Accounting with name, phone, address and a damage report. City Manager Trey Cocking says at least five homeowners have reached out to the city.
How a Kansas ghost town got its name
Tucked away in Butler County, not far from a bend in the Little Walnut River, lies the ghost town of Boder.
WIBW
Water line breaks while crews tear down former Wanamaker store
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line was ruptured while crews were tearing down the former Talbot’s building at SW 17th and Wanamaker. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said a private water line was struck by a contractor during the construction work. The City was called out to shut the valve off to the building, but did not have to shut off service to any other businesses.
Emporia gazette.com
COVID case count declining in Lyon County
Lyon County no longer is at the top level of risk for spreading the coronavirus. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the county had 32 new cases in the week ending Friday, November 11. That was down from 39 in the prior week.
KVOE
Emporia Police investigating copper theft from local business
Emporia Police are investigating a reported copper theft from a downtown Emporia address. Officers took a burglary and criminal trespass report at 301 Market early Sunday evening, although the alleged incident could have happened Saturday night or earlier in the day Sunday. Early indications are about $6,500 in copper was stolen.
KVOE
Man accused in Lyon County District Court of firing gun, threatening woman
One man is accused of firing a gun in the Emporia city limits and threatening a woman as part of a Lyon County court case. Gabriel Antonio Salas is charged with single counts of unlawful discharge of a weapon, criminal damage, criminal threat and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon after an alleged incident Monday. Besides allegedly firing a gun after allegedly threatening the reported victim, Salas is accused of damaging a car. Salas is also a convicted felon after a drug possession and weapons use case last year.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Basements flooded by 20-inch water main break
Several homes in north Emporia may have flood damage after a 20-inch water main broke Tuesday evening. Emporia firefighters were called to 2222 Arrowhead Drive shortly after 6 p.m. What was reported as a structure fire turned out to be something else. “The water main flooded the basement of the...
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Humans safe, dog dies in central Emporia fire
The cause of a Thursday afternoon fire in central Emporia remained under investigation Friday morning. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said a dog was killed in the fire at 410 Rural Street, It broke out around 4:10 p.m. “The fire originated in a back bedroom and caused extensive...
Emporia gazette.com
Jobless rate steady in Lyon, higher in Chase
Unemployment in Lyon and Greenwood counties held steady in October, while Chase County had a slight increase. The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County's jobless rate remained at 2.4%. That means 415 workers were without jobs, up by 16 from September.
WIBW
Evergy warns customers of utility scam tactics, attempts to raise awareness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned customers of new utility scam tactics and continues to raise awareness on Utility Scam Awareness Day. Evergy says it will join more than 100 utility companies throughout the continent to recognize the seventh annual Utility Scam Awareness Day, which is part of International Fraud Awareness Week.
Kansas issues stream advisory for Humboldt tributary
The Kansas Department of Health & Environment issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of the Neosho River and the Neosho River near Humboldt.
Emporia gazette.com
Life Time announces 2023 Grand Prix; applications accepted beginning Dec. 1
Unbound Gravel is back in the mix for the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix, Life Time announced this week. For 2023, the series will expand to seven races — the last being a “Wild Card” event that will be announced Jan. 11. With this change, athletes will have the option to drop up to two events versus just one last year.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
A new hair salon opened up in Andover Nov. 4 with a motto of ‘Hair care for every kid.’ Specializing in kids cuts, this salon goes above and beyond for your little ones. Kids Cuts, located at 324 W Central Ave is putting a new spin on hair salons in the community. They’re specifically geared towards and decorated for kids 17 years and younger. With salon seats in shapes like unicorn and cars, video games to play while in the chair, a play corner in the waiting area, cartoons on the TV and a patient staff, your young ones are bound to love their visit.
Comments / 0