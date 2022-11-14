Read full article on original website
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Past and present Ohio State coaches’ approaches to ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
More ‘chonky’ squirrels are showing up everywhere at the University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - National awareness of University of Michigan’s “chonky” squirrels is perhaps at an all-time high. Nowhere is the evidence more apparent than on the Nov. 12 national ABC broadcast of the Michigan football game against Nebraska, where sideline reporter Quint Kessenich did a short segment on UM’s furry residents.
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan: Respiratory illnesses on rise on Ann Arbor campus
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has seen an uptick in “all types of respiratory illnesses” as thousands of students prepare to head home for Thanksgiving break. The news was shared by U-M’s Chief Health Officer Robert D. Ernst in a letter to the school community on Wednesday, who said the campus is experiencing high transmission of adenovirus.
Michigan is now home to the most complete Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments collection anywhere
DEARBORN, MI - Chalk up another one for the “mitten state.” The most comprehensive Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments collection anywhere in the world is now in Michigan on display for all to see. We’re talking 7,000 Christmas ornaments!. The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn acquired this huge collection...
Ann Arbor’s nearly $3M big dig to fight flooding nears completion
ANN ARBOR, MI — A nearly $3 million undertaking to create a three-acre hole in the ground at Churchill Downs Park in southwest Ann Arbor is nearing completion. The landscape has been radically transformed and an open, meandering creek now flows through the bottom of a new basin designed to hold 3.3 million gallons of water in the event of a major storm — a fix for the flood-prone neighborhood that was built decades ago without adequate stormwater controls.
Investigation into local hockey doctor grows after 33 additional tips received
Farmington Hills police say they have been "inundated" with calls on their tipline after a local hockey doctor was first arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.
‘We want to save lives’: $30M Ypsilanti-area recreation center finds potential home
WASHTEANW COUNTY, MI – After more than decade of false starts and breakdowns, plans to construct a new $30-million recreation center benefiting the Ypsilanti-area are gaining momentum. The project has found a potential home at a site now occupied by a long-vacant Ypsilanti Community Schools building. And, after a...
Jellyfish in Michigan? Students dive in to study freshwater phenomenon
YPSILANTI, MI -- Freshwater jellyfish seem to be popping up around Michigan, prompting questions about the aquatic animal that most people thought could only be found in the ocean. A class of Eastern Michigan University students is spending its first semester tracking these freshwater jellyfish through a biology elective course...
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
The DIA collects hundreds of millions from taxpayers. What do residents get back?
At the halfway point and almost $300 million into the Detroit Institute of Arts’ tax millage from residents in the tri-county area, concerned members of Detroit’s art scene are questioning whether citizens have gotten their money’s worth. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties agreed to a levy — initially proposed as a...
Detroit News
Ann Arbor OKs climate tax, but will other Michigan cities follow suit?
Ann Arbor voters approved a community climate action millage to make the Washtenaw County city carbon neutral by 2030. Their vote makes Ann Arbor the first city in Michigan and one of a few in the country to approve a tax increase to pay for climate action programs. As the...
This Michigan TikToker is making the kitchen less intimidating for millions
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI – He may have won a cooking show competition. But he’s not a chef. Ahmad Alzahabi, better known as The Golden Balance on TikTok, doesn’t claim to have any professional kitchen training. He worked in a kitchen in Dubai for a short period...
Michigan hockey player hospitalized, placed on ventilator while fighting virus
According to The Michigan Daily, the University of Michigan spokesperson would not comment because of potential violations of HIPAA.
Vienna Township commits nearly $400K to fix ‘sad state’ of popular Clio area bike path
VIENNA TWP., MI -- Bike riders and walkers use the George Atkin Jr. Recreational Trail year-round and township officials say it’s the most traveled path of its type in Genesee County. Now the township Board of Trustees has committed most of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds to...
Michigan State’s art museum is less popular than expected
While a study predicted the museum to attract up to 150,000 visitors each year, It's only seen less than half of that.
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
Detroit Media Conspicuously Silent About Michigan’s Postgame Conduct Following Blowout Loss To Arizona State
The behavior of some Michigan basketball players following the Wolverines' blowout loss Thursday night to Arizona State was embarrassing, and it directly reflects the character and values (or lack thereof) held by head coach Juwan Howard and the University of Michigan. Hear how categorically unhinged that sounds?. If the lede...
The Oakland Press
Name change underway at former Beaumont Health hospitals
Patients, staff and visitors at the former Beaumont Health hospitals and other facilities will soon see new signs bearing a bright blue and green logo with the health care group’s new name, Corewell Health. Marketing materials and advertising with the new name will be released next year. A complete...
Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both
We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
fox2detroit.com
Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
