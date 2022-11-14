ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan: Respiratory illnesses on rise on Ann Arbor campus

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has seen an uptick in “all types of respiratory illnesses” as thousands of students prepare to head home for Thanksgiving break. The news was shared by U-M’s Chief Health Officer Robert D. Ernst in a letter to the school community on Wednesday, who said the campus is experiencing high transmission of adenovirus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor’s nearly $3M big dig to fight flooding nears completion

ANN ARBOR, MI — A nearly $3 million undertaking to create a three-acre hole in the ground at Churchill Downs Park in southwest Ann Arbor is nearing completion. The landscape has been radically transformed and an open, meandering creek now flows through the bottom of a new basin designed to hold 3.3 million gallons of water in the event of a major storm — a fix for the flood-prone neighborhood that was built decades ago without adequate stormwater controls.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Name change underway at former Beaumont Health hospitals

Patients, staff and visitors at the former Beaumont Health hospitals and other facilities will soon see new signs bearing a bright blue and green logo with the health care group’s new name, Corewell Health. Marketing materials and advertising with the new name will be released next year. A complete...
ROYAL OAK, MI
98.7 WFGR

Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both

We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
fox2detroit.com

Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

