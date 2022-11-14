Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
$100 million+ Arkema potential plant expansion could bring jobs, guarantee existing jobs
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A potential chemical plant expansion could provide a $100 million+ boost to the economy. The Jefferson County Commissioners Court has approved a property tax agreement, including an abatement, with Arkema Chemicals. The agreement provides tax incentives to the company for its roughly $115 million potential expansion...
Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce host annual job fair
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, along with the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce held its annual fall job fair on Tuesday. The event took place at the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur. There were at least 75 different businesses represented at the job fair,...
MySanAntonio
CP Chem chooses Southeast Texas city for new $8.5B facility
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At long last, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and QatarEnergy have announced the new home of their $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility. Orange will be the new home of the plant, which is expected to create more than 500 full-time...
fox4beaumont.com
Seeing green in Orange County: Chevron Phillips' $8.5 billion decision
ORANGE COUNTY — Chevron Phillips Chemical and its energy partner in the Middle East have chosen Orange County for one of the largest new petrochemical projects in years. The $8.5 billion polymers plant is expected to create about 4,500 construction jobs and more than 500 permanent jobs, with an estimated $50 billion impact on the economy.
kjas.com
Jasper City Council once again lays plans to go into the internet business
It appears that the City of Jasper will once again try to go into the internet business, providing service to local residents. The council voted on Monday evening to request proposals from internet service providers to "deploy, operate and maintain a fiber network." Ironically, the move to do so was...
fox4beaumont.com
TxDOT holds open house to share details of Highway 90 project
JEFFERSON COUNTY — TxDOT shared details of its Highway 90 crossover project with more than 100 people during a public meeting. The meeting Tuesday night at China Elementary included TxDOT workers talking about removing 26 of 42 crossovers. TxDOT workers at the meeting showed which crossovers will be removed...
Former Major League Baseball player plans to bring 46 affordable, luxury homes to Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A former Major League Baseball player is planning to develop a new neighborhood in Port Arthur to give back to a community that gave just as much to him. Chuck McElroy is a retired professional baseball player who was born and raised in Port Arthur....
Jefferson County District Clerk offers appointment-free passport day
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County District Clerk's office will open its doors on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for a special Passport Day. No appointments are needed to apply for a passport, and customers can request routine or expedited service. Information on how...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur Health Department incentivizing immunizations
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Health Department is kicking off the holiday week next Monday with a big gift to the community. It's an incentive to get children immunized. Those numbers are low in Jefferson County. Only one percent of boys and girls six months to four years...
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
fox4beaumont.com
Keep Southeast Texans warm during the winter!
Tis the season for cold weather and freezing temperatures! Share your good fortune with others. Beginning Friday November 26th and running through the month of January, KFDM-FOX4 is partnering with Munro's Safety Apparel and BASF-Total Energies Petrochemicals LLC. We are collecting donations of clean, used and new blankets and coats. All items will be donated to those less fortunate Southeast Texans through the Salvation Army.
kjas.com
The Annual Lakes Area Cruisers Car Show is this weekend
The members of the Lakes Area Cruisers, a group of car and hot rod enthusiasts here in the Jasper Area are getting ready for the annual car show and rod run to take place this weekend. The show, which will be held at the Super 8 Motel on Highway 96...
fox4beaumont.com
Acadian Ambulance offering EMT training with tuition assistance available
BEAUMONT — EMS and EMT shortages became a problem during the pandemic and it's still a problem. Acadian Ambulance is trying to help fill the void. Acadian and the National EMS Academy are hosting EMT training courses in Beaumont, as well as Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Temple.
fox4beaumont.com
Helping the homeless in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Eric Ardoin and Yolanda Reynolds continue their work in the community to help the homeless. They both agree that helping them on the streets is important, but helping them get off the streets is even more important. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more on what both Ardoin...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits Twisted Gypsy for Pink Friday
NEDERLAND — Twisted Gypsy kicks off the holiday season with a Pink Friday sale. The sale will include two rocks of clothing marked 50% off. All pink items in the store will also be 15% off all day today. Twisted Gypsy offers clothing in sizes small through 3x to...
fox4beaumont.com
Crossing guard vacancy at dangerous intersection is focus of Crisis in the Classroom
BEAUMONT — Families in one Beaumont neighborhood worry about the safety of their children as they walk to and from school. They say the trail can be treacherous without adult supervision. A concerned citizen living near Fehl-Price in Beaumont reached out to tell KFDM's Angel San Juan about a...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont ISD students sent home due to water outage affecting some schools
BEAUMONT — Jones-Clark Elementary, Martin Elementary, and Lucas Pre-K campuses are experiencing a water outage. Students have been moved to Smith Middle School at this time and can be picked up by their guardians. We will keep you updated on air and online when a restoration time is available.
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open
Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
fox4beaumont.com
Name released of tugboat crew member found dead in Neches River
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is releasing the name of a tugboat crew member found dead in the Neches River. The sheriff's office is waiting for autopsy results as part of its investigation into the death of Glenn Edward Dupree, 46, from Beaumont. Jacobs says Dupree...
kogt.com
House Fire In Mauriceville
Firefighters from Emergency Services District #4 were called to a house on fire at 7713 Lamurel Willey Rd. at about 11:50am Tuesday. The home is located just south of Mauriceville Middle School. Because of the heavy debris in and around the structure, ESD #4 called in help from ESD 1,...
