Attorney General Garland names special counsel to investigate Trump on Mar-a-Lago documents, Jan. 6
Attorney General Merrick Garland has chosen a special counsel to examine the criminal investigation into sensitive information allegedly held at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
America’s new governors and mayors: This is your Day One climate to-do list
The next eight years represent a critical window to prevent catastrophic climate impacts, and climate change will serve as the defining issue for officials across the country, including governors and mayors. Climate is not a stand-alone social issue amid a long list of concerns; it represents the biggest economic opportunity...
The COVID variants dominating this fall mean ‘we’re still in the Omicron era’
It's relatively good news for everyone except the immunocompromised.
Fiat 500 returns to US in 2024 as pure EV
U.S. fans of the Fiat 500 can look forward to a new, fully electric generation of the pint-sized hatchback in early 2024. Fiat made a formal announcement later on Thursday at the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, where it will present three one-off examples of the car with designs inspired by famous Italian fashion and lifestyle brands Armani, Bulgari, and Kartell.
