Republicans accuse Biden of weaponizing DOJ after Trump special counsel appointment
Republican lawmakers criticized President Biden after the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to oversee probes into former President Donald Trump.
US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, scored a U.S. House win in a strongly Democratic district Wednesday, handing the GOP control of the chamber and giving the party a rare reason to celebrate in a state dominated by Democrats. The conservative Republican...
Why AP has called control of the US House for Republicans
Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday after The Associated Press declared Mike Garcia the winner of a race in California, securing the party the requisite 218th seat for the majority in the chamber. The release of thousands of votes in California’s 27th District allowed the AP to...
Ross: Trump is campaigning again, playing the old hits and new ones too
Trump is running. And he’s running as himself. Last night’s speech was triumphant, defiant, unrepentant, self-aware of its political incorrectness, and a blend of teleprompter and improv. “People tell me, ‘sir, that’s politically incorrect to say.’ I say, ‘that’s okay. I’ll say it anyway if you don’t mind,'”...
Walker, Republicans look for party unity in Georgia runoff
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Republicans insist they’re working together to help Herschel Walker unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Georgia runoff that offers the GOP a chance to finish a disappointing midterm election season with a victory. But to win a 50th Senate seat on Dec. 6...
EXPLAINER: How a Boebert-Frisch House recount would work
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s election recount rules could help determine the extent of Republicans’ slim majority in the lower chamber of Congress by deciding the outcome of Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reelection race against Democrat Adam Frisch. The thin margin in the sprawling 3rd Congressional District,...
Ross: Politicians now have one less thing to fight about
Last night, the United States Senate actually voted to break a filibuster and move on to final passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. Which has already passed in the House. The Respect for Marriage Act says that all states AND THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT must accept the legitimacy of a marriage no matter in what state that marriage took place.
Feds: Oath Keepers sought ‘violent overthrow’ of government
WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and when rioters started storming the Capitol they saw an opportunity to do it, a federal prosecutor told jurors Friday as the seditious conspiracy case wound toward a close.
