MyNorthwest.com

US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, scored a U.S. House win in a strongly Democratic district Wednesday, handing the GOP control of the chamber and giving the party a rare reason to celebrate in a state dominated by Democrats. The conservative Republican...
ARIZONA STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Why AP has called control of the US House for Republicans

Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday after The Associated Press declared Mike Garcia the winner of a race in California, securing the party the requisite 218th seat for the majority in the chamber. The release of thousands of votes in California’s 27th District allowed the AP to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Trump is campaigning again, playing the old hits and new ones too

Trump is running. And he’s running as himself. Last night’s speech was triumphant, defiant, unrepentant, self-aware of its political incorrectness, and a blend of teleprompter and improv. “People tell me, ‘sir, that’s politically incorrect to say.’ I say, ‘that’s okay. I’ll say it anyway if you don’t mind,'”...
MyNorthwest.com

Walker, Republicans look for party unity in Georgia runoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Republicans insist they’re working together to help Herschel Walker unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Georgia runoff that offers the GOP a chance to finish a disappointing midterm election season with a victory. But to win a 50th Senate seat on Dec. 6...
GEORGIA STATE
MyNorthwest.com

EXPLAINER: How a Boebert-Frisch House recount would work

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s election recount rules could help determine the extent of Republicans’ slim majority in the lower chamber of Congress by deciding the outcome of Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reelection race against Democrat Adam Frisch. The thin margin in the sprawling 3rd Congressional District,...
COLORADO STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Politicians now have one less thing to fight about

Last night, the United States Senate actually voted to break a filibuster and move on to final passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. Which has already passed in the House. The Respect for Marriage Act says that all states AND THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT must accept the legitimacy of a marriage no matter in what state that marriage took place.

