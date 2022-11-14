Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Onni Group to replace apartments with hotel suites in Long Beach and Hollywood
Onni Group has added extended-stay hotels to apartments under construction in Long Beach and Hollywood. The Vancouver-based developer will add the extended-stay suites to its apartment complexes at 200 North Long Beach and 6091 West Santa Monica boulevards, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The Level Hotels & Furnished Suites, an extended-stay...
therealdeal.com
Kurt Rappaport moves his shop to new HQ in Beverly Hills
Westside Estate Agency, one of L.A.’s most exclusive boutique real estate brokerages, is moving to a new location in a building owned by co-founder Kurt Rappaport. At the end of the first quarter 2023, WEA will move to 460 North Canon Drive in Beverly Hills. It’s an Art Deco-style building constructed in 1936 with about 3,600 square feet. The location offers a two-block walk to shops along Rodeo Drive.
therealdeal.com
Cut and run: Mosaic looks to offload Park DTLA office campus
In a desperate attempt to tidy its books, Calabasas-based lender Mosaic Real Estate Investors has listed a Downtown L.A. office complex for less than 10 percent of its last appraised value. Mosaic Real Estate is looking to sell a 270,000-square-foot office complex at 261 South Figueroa Street for $2.95 million,...
therealdeal.com
Ratkovich JV scores $90M in energy and construction financing for West Harbor
Developers of a mile-long West Harbor shopping and dining destination along the San Pedro waterfront have broken ground after securing $90 million in financing. The Ratkovich Company and Jerico Development began the 42-acre redevelopment project last month after closing on the construction loans, the Commercial Observer reported. The loans include...
therealdeal.com
WSC lists three builder’s remedy-approved projects in Santa Monica
Just months after rushing to capitalize on a legal loophole known as builder’s remedy in the city of Santa Monica, WSC Communities is looking to sell three of the development parcels it scored automatic approvals for, The Real Deal has learned. The firm, run by Scott Walter and Neil...
therealdeal.com
Integral Communities to build 226 homes by LA River in Long Beach
Integral Communities will develop 226 homes along a polluted stretch of the Los Angeles River in North Long Beach. The Newport Beach-based developer was approved by the City Council to build the gated community at 12 Baker Street, the Long Beach Post reported. The low-lying residential development – with single-family...
therealdeal.com
Builder’s remedy moves inland to Hawaiian Gardens
Weeks after a flurry of so-called builder’s remedy project applications in Santa Monica set off a statewide frenzy, the previously obscure legal provision has now appeared in the small L.A. County city of Hawaiian Gardens. The project comes from Long Beach-based workforce housing developer Urban Pacific, which wants to...
therealdeal.com
Torrance rejects rent control ordinance for mobile homes
The municipality of Torrance has backed a rent limit deal by the landlord of a mobile home park while rejecting a proposed rent stabilization ordinance favored by residents. The City Council rejected the rent control ordinance in favor of a rent stabilization agreement proposed by the owner of Skyline Mobile Home Park at 2550 Pacific Coast Highway, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported.
therealdeal.com
Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta drops $650M on Cali hotel
A Houston billionaire closed on a $650 million deal to buy a California hotel. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta purchased the 260-room ocean-view hotel Montage Laguna Beach in Orange County, Connect Commercial Real Estate reported. The $650 million purchase price is one of the highest ever paid for a California hotel.
therealdeal.com
Karen Bass declared next mayor of Los Angeles
Rep. Karen Bass has clinched the race for Los Angeles mayor, despite a record $100 million spent by rival candidate Rick Caruso. The Bass win, as projected by the Associated Press, makes her the first woman and second Black elected to lead Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported. Caruso,...
therealdeal.com
Howard Industrial wins OK for 213-acre industrial park in IE
A 213-acre industrial park with three large warehouses has won approval in the Inland Empire. After years of debate, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved the Bloomington Business Park with three warehouses to contain a total 2.1 million square feet, the San Bernardino Sun reported. The project requires the razing of more than 250 homes.
therealdeal.com
Developer leaks crude emails by Redondo Beach mayor
Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand, a slow-growth mastermind in the South Bay city and beyond, has come under fire for crude emails about political rivals. The 65-year-old former airline crew chief who has drawn the line against overdevelopment and traffic in the coastal city is taking heat for crass emails between him and his supporters, the Los Angeles Times reported.
therealdeal.com
Caruso concedes after $100M campaign for LA mayor
Rick Caruso has conceded the mayoral election in Los Angeles to U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a longtime elected official who withstood his $100 million self-funded campaign to pull away to a handy victory after a close campaign. The developer behind The Grove, Americana at Brand and various other commercial real...
therealdeal.com
LA transfer tax advocates declare victory
Thousands of votes remain uncounted, but election returns indicate that Measure ULA, the City of Los Angeles’ controversial transfer tax measure, is on track for a big win — and the measure’s advocates are declaring victory. “This victory is a victory for the community organizations who rallied...
therealdeal.com
Pasadena rent control advocates declare victory
With vote counts showing a widening lead, supporters of Pasadena’s rent control Measure H have declared victory. “This is a win for every renter, and every resident in Pasadena who is tired of watching their longtime neighbors getting priced out,” Bee Rooney, a field director of the measure, said on Tuesday.
