New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Thrillist
Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan
New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
fox5ny.com
Great N.Y. Noodletown, a Chinatown favorite for 50 years
NEW YORK - Great N.Y. Noodletown is a New York City gem hiding in plain sight. It sits on the corner of the Bowery and Bayard Street. For more than half a century, the restaurant has been a staple in Chinatown always doing brisk business. Delicious food for a low price is why it has stood the test of time.
Turkey giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving in New York City
Here are some turkey giveaways across the five boroughs for anyone who needs a little help this holiday season.
The New York City holiday season event guide
(PIX11) — The holiday season is here in New York City, and with over 6 million people estimated to visit, according to NYC & Company, there will be plenty for everyone to do in the Big Apple. Amaze Light Festival A vibrant holiday market and light festival right in the middle of Citi Field. Enjoy […]
Eater
First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn
Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
nrf.com
10 must-see New York City stores
NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
fox5ny.com
Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is set to open soon
NEW YORK - The Golden Girls fans can say "thank you for being a friend" and get their fix of the beloved sitcom in a pop-up restaurant coming to the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan. The experience opens Dec. 7 and it's already accepting reservations. If the concept sounds familiar,...
Can You Afford to Live in New York City? Here's How to Find Out
Living in New York City can be extraordinarily expensive, but it doesn't have to be.
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
New York City Football Club stadium to be built in Queens for $780M
New York City Football Club fans will no longer have to watch matches at Yankee Stadium because a brand new stadium is coming to Queens. The $780 million home for the club will have 25,000 seats.
Ivana Trump's Lavish NYC Townhouse Where She Died Listed for Sale $26.5 Million — See Inside
Ivana Trump's former New York City residence is truly one of a kind. The luxurious townhouse is officially on the market for $26.5 million, just four months after Ivana's tragic death last July at age 73. It was revealed by the New York City Examiner's Office that Ivana died from...
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Nov. 17 - 20)
The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
restaurantclicks.com
America’s Best Brazilian Steakhouses to Visit
Brazilian steakhouses, also known as churrascarias, offer a unique dining experience for barbecue fans. There are plenty of Brazilian steakhouses in America, including some popular chains. They typically serve the customers rodizio style, which means that the various types of meat are prepared on large skewers. The waiters then come...
Why New York City Is the Best Place to Live
People often say that New York City (NYC) has everything. They might be right. After all, New York City is the fashion capital of the world, it's a hub of culture and finance, and we've got some of the best restaurants in America.
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All." On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will...
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
cityandstateny.com
Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged
Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
NYC plans ‘party like we’d never witnessed before’ for 50 years of hip hop
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is putting the spotlight on hip hop ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. The genre is largely acknowledged as having been “born” in the Bronx on Aug. 11, 1973. Hip hop legend DJ Kool Herc spun the basics of it at a turntable during parties on Sedgewick Avenue. […]
rew-online.com
Boutique Harlem Condo 10 Lenox Reaches 100 Percent Sold Mileboutstone
New York-based development firm Avdoo & Partners and The Krantz + Krantz Team at Compass—new development specialists and a top residential sales team in Manhattan—are pleased to announce that 10 Lenox, a boutique luxury condominium located in Harlem just one block north of Central Park on the corner of Lenox Ave. and West 111th St., is 100 percent sold.
