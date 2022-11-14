ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan

New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Great N.Y. Noodletown, a Chinatown favorite for 50 years

NEW YORK - Great N.Y. Noodletown is a New York City gem hiding in plain sight. It sits on the corner of the Bowery and Bayard Street. For more than half a century, the restaurant has been a staple in Chinatown always doing brisk business. Delicious food for a low price is why it has stood the test of time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

The New York City holiday season event guide

(PIX11) — The holiday season is here in New York City, and with over 6 million people estimated to visit, according to NYC & Company, there will be plenty for everyone to do in the Big Apple. Amaze Light Festival A vibrant holiday market and light festival right in the middle of Citi Field. Enjoy […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nrf.com

10 must-see New York City stores

NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is set to open soon

NEW YORK - The Golden Girls fans can say "thank you for being a friend" and get their fix of the beloved sitcom in a pop-up restaurant coming to the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan. The experience opens Dec. 7 and it's already accepting reservations. If the concept sounds familiar,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD

A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
BROOKLYN, NY
restaurantclicks.com

America’s Best Brazilian Steakhouses to Visit

Brazilian steakhouses, also known as churrascarias, offer a unique dining experience for barbecue fans. There are plenty of Brazilian steakhouses in America, including some popular chains. They typically serve the customers rodizio style, which means that the various types of meat are prepared on large skewers. The waiters then come...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged

Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Boutique Harlem Condo 10 Lenox Reaches 100 Percent Sold Mileboutstone

New York-based development firm Avdoo & Partners and The Krantz + Krantz Team at Compass—new development specialists and a top residential sales team in Manhattan—are pleased to announce that 10 Lenox, a boutique luxury condominium located in Harlem just one block north of Central Park on the corner of Lenox Ave. and West 111th St., is 100 percent sold.
