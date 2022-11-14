View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants are winning, and that’s a good thing. Fans, however, want to see more out of the offense. The Giants highest point total this season was 27 in their comeback win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. Otherwise, the Giants are tied for 31st in first-half points scored with 7.4. They’re tied for second in the league in second-half points scored with 13.3.

3 HOURS AGO