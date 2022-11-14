ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Walmart Black Friday Deals 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Walmart kicked off Black Friday early! The mega-retailer launched a second Black Friday Deals for Days event online on Monday (Nov. 14) at 7 p.m. ET. The deals will launch in stores on Wednesday (Nov. 16) at 6 a.m. local time. Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Black Friday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Online early access ended at 7 p.m. ET on...
SheKnows

Kohl's Black Friday Deals Are Seriously So Good

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This is the year to rack in some serious Kohl’s Cash, thanks to Kohl’s incredible Black Friday sale. Before we get into the Kohl’s Cash deals, let’s go over the few notable differences at Kohl’s early Black Friday sale this year. To start, Kohl’s will not offer free shipping on orders over $49 as they did last year. Instead, they’re emphasizing free in-store pickup. The retailer also boasts fewer tech deals this year; so much so, gaming console bundles, like the...
Mic

Amazon sneakily released early Black Friday deals: here's what you don't want to miss

While Black Friday 2022 may not be until Friday, November 25, Amazon has already started releasing an abundance of early Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to wait to score major savings. BDG editors will continuously update this list with the best finds, covering everything from cozy home additions to the latest tech. But deals sell out quickly, so if you find something that you want, you’d be wise to snag it immediately.
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
The Independent

Aldi is selling blanket hoodies that are 60% cheaper than Oodie

This winter, energy efficiency is top of the agenda in light of the rising cost of living. With soaring energy prices, many of us are looking for cost-effective alternatives to central heating this winter, so it’s no surprise that wearable blankets have become a hot commodity, with everyone from savvy TikTok users to money expert Martin Lewis lauding them as a worthy substitute. If you’re looking to snap one up while saving money, Aldi has just relaunched its sell-out blanket hoodies.Essentially an oversized jumper, the supermarket’s blankets are complete with a hood, sleeves and plush sherpa fleece lining. Better still,...
Popculture

Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Reusable Red Cups for the Holidays

Starbucks will give away free reusable cups on Thursday, Nov. 17 to celebrate the holidays and promote sustainable habits. This will be the company's fifth annual "red cup giveaway," but the cup design is brand new. Collectors will want to get there early because this promotion will only go on as long as supplies last.
ETOnline.com

The Best Black Friday Furniture Deals of 2022 to Shop Now: Wayfair, Castlery, Target and More

Savvy shoppers know Black Friday is the best time to finally purchase the big ticket items you've been eyeing all year. Many people grab up electronics and designer clothing at a steep discount during these sales, stocking up for themselves and saving on holiday gifts for loved ones. However, some of the biggest savings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are on furniture offered by some of our favorite brands.
