FanSided

FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster with Jason Heyward

The Chicago Cubs recently gave veteran outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. As a result, he is owed $22 million dollars. In hindsight, the St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster if he re-signed with the team after the 2015 season. Let’s all flashback to the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2015-16 offseason. The...
FanSided

Yankees’ Aaron Judge backup plan will make Red Sox fans furious

The New York Yankees reportedly have connected with a free agent, and it won’t make Boston Red Sox fans happy. The New York Yankees have already re-signed one of their most pivotal players, and that was first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a two-year deal with a club option for a third. Outfielder Aaron Judge is set to hit free agency, and the Yankees claim they will not be outbid for him. It appears that they have already reached out to some big free agents.
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
FanSided

Red Sox insider names current favorite to land Xander Bogaerts

A Boston Red Sox insider tweeted out which team is considered the favorite to sign free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The Boston Red Sox watched as shortstop Xander Bogaerts declined a $19.65 million qualifying offer and hit unrestricted free agency. Coming off of a solid 2022 season, Bogaerts is one of the top shortstops on the open market and cold receive a lucrative offer from a team in need. But is there a favorite?
FanSided

3 former Braves who could come back this offseason

The Atlanta Braves don’t have many holes to fill in free agency for 2023 but there are some former players who could return and help the roster. There are certainly some big-ticket items that the Atlanta Braves will be focused on in free agency ahead of the 2023 MLB season. Retaining Dansby Swanson or potentially replacing him with the likes of Trea Turner is likely the top order of business. Then this is also a team that could be in the market for Jacob deGrom or another top arm on the market.
FanSided

Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing

The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros Select J.P. France

The Astros announced this evening they’ve selected right-hander J.P. France onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from being eligible for the Rule 5 draft. A 14th-round pick from Mississippi State in the 2018 draft, France spent all of this year at Triple-A Sugar Land. He worked in a swing capacity for the Space Cowboys, starting 15 of his 34 outings. France pitched to a 3.90 ERA across 110 2/3 innings, punching out an above-average 28.3% of opponents against a slightly elevated 10.6% walk rate.
FanSided

Why was Brian Cashman photographed sleeping outside?

New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman was photographed sleeping outside, and it was a highly respectable move for a great cause. While many residents of the northeast tend to stray away from the outdoors in the colder months, New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman did the “polar” opposite (no pun intended). Cashman was photographed sleeping in the streets of New York City on Thursday with just a pillow and a sleeping bag.
FanSided

Sources: Tyler Alexander, Tigers agree to one-year contract

The Detroit Tigers aren’t going to have any arbitration drama with pitcher Tyler Alexander, who agreed to a one-year contract. Left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $1.875 million contract to avoid arbitration, according to a source familiar with the situation. Alexander was projected to earn $1.6 million.
FanSided

Chicago Cubs News: Who could be the next MVP winner?

Winning a league MVP is no easy task as the Chicago Cubs only have two MVP winners in the past 30 seasons. There are 40 men on an MLB roster at any given time. At 162 games in a season and factoring in trades, injuries, and call-ups/send-downs, there are a whole lot of players that contribute to any given game on the schedule. To even be considered, you have to be durable, impactful, and flat-out the best of the best.
FanSided

Rob Manfred vows to not repeat mistakes with uniform patches

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has made some changes in MLB, and he vows to not repeat his mistakes with uniform patches. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has spoken out on his plans and changes for the 2023 season, particularly the big FTX issue that unfolded during the 2022 season. He vowed to not repeat his mistakes with the umpire uniform patches, even though the initial FTX partnership was a big deal.
