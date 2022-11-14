Read full article on original website
The St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster with Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs recently gave veteran outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. As a result, he is owed $22 million dollars. In hindsight, the St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster if he re-signed with the team after the 2015 season. Let’s all flashback to the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2015-16 offseason. The...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge backup plan will make Red Sox fans furious
The New York Yankees reportedly have connected with a free agent, and it won’t make Boston Red Sox fans happy. The New York Yankees have already re-signed one of their most pivotal players, and that was first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a two-year deal with a club option for a third. Outfielder Aaron Judge is set to hit free agency, and the Yankees claim they will not be outbid for him. It appears that they have already reached out to some big free agents.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox may see a familiar face when the Houston Astros come to town Aug. 28 in a revenge series.
Mariners Strike First Big Deal of Winter Landing Former Astros Outfielder
Mariners Strike First Big Deal of Winter Landing Former Astros Outfielder
Aaron Judge Rumors: Insider Sees $320M+ for Free Agent if Dodgers Enter Sweepstakes
There's no doubt the Dodgers will have to pay top dollar to bring in the star outfielder
Red Sox insider names current favorite to land Xander Bogaerts
A Boston Red Sox insider tweeted out which team is considered the favorite to sign free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The Boston Red Sox watched as shortstop Xander Bogaerts declined a $19.65 million qualifying offer and hit unrestricted free agency. Coming off of a solid 2022 season, Bogaerts is one of the top shortstops on the open market and cold receive a lucrative offer from a team in need. But is there a favorite?
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
3 former Braves who could come back this offseason
The Atlanta Braves don’t have many holes to fill in free agency for 2023 but there are some former players who could return and help the roster. There are certainly some big-ticket items that the Atlanta Braves will be focused on in free agency ahead of the 2023 MLB season. Retaining Dansby Swanson or potentially replacing him with the likes of Trea Turner is likely the top order of business. Then this is also a team that could be in the market for Jacob deGrom or another top arm on the market.
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing
The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
Jim Crane just gave Yankees tiny sliver of hope in arms race with Astros
When the New York Yankees and Houston Astros clashed in 2017, it seemed like both franchises had reloaded spectacularly and would define the next era of American League competition. While that has rung true at the surface level, the Yankees haven’t managed to topple Houston once during the so-called Baby...
Astros Select J.P. France
The Astros announced this evening they’ve selected right-hander J.P. France onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from being eligible for the Rule 5 draft. A 14th-round pick from Mississippi State in the 2018 draft, France spent all of this year at Triple-A Sugar Land. He worked in a swing capacity for the Space Cowboys, starting 15 of his 34 outings. France pitched to a 3.90 ERA across 110 2/3 innings, punching out an above-average 28.3% of opponents against a slightly elevated 10.6% walk rate.
Why was Brian Cashman photographed sleeping outside?
New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman was photographed sleeping outside, and it was a highly respectable move for a great cause. While many residents of the northeast tend to stray away from the outdoors in the colder months, New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman did the “polar” opposite (no pun intended). Cashman was photographed sleeping in the streets of New York City on Thursday with just a pillow and a sleeping bag.
The Chicago Cubs might be in line for this amazing MLB event
The Chicago Cubs are one of the oldest franchises in Major League Baseball. They are also a team that plays in one of the oldest ballparks in league history. Wrigley Field is iconic and known worldwide by baseball fans all over the planet. Some news came out on Thursday in...
Sources: Tyler Alexander, Tigers agree to one-year contract
The Detroit Tigers aren’t going to have any arbitration drama with pitcher Tyler Alexander, who agreed to a one-year contract. Left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $1.875 million contract to avoid arbitration, according to a source familiar with the situation. Alexander was projected to earn $1.6 million.
Chicago Cubs News: Who could be the next MVP winner?
Winning a league MVP is no easy task as the Chicago Cubs only have two MVP winners in the past 30 seasons. There are 40 men on an MLB roster at any given time. At 162 games in a season and factoring in trades, injuries, and call-ups/send-downs, there are a whole lot of players that contribute to any given game on the schedule. To even be considered, you have to be durable, impactful, and flat-out the best of the best.
Rob Manfred vows to not repeat mistakes with uniform patches
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has made some changes in MLB, and he vows to not repeat his mistakes with uniform patches. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has spoken out on his plans and changes for the 2023 season, particularly the big FTX issue that unfolded during the 2022 season. He vowed to not repeat his mistakes with the umpire uniform patches, even though the initial FTX partnership was a big deal.
