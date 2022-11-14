So why is the Little Green beloved by so many? First and foremost, it’s simple to use and comes with easy-to-follow instructions that take the guesswork out of stain removal. All you need to do is fill it with cleaner and water, turn it on and get to scrubbing and suctioning up stains in the blink of an eye. Moreover, the machine is relatively quiet. When we tested it, we found that it impressively got most of a wine and jam spill out of the carpet, though we'd probably get something more heavy-duty if we wanted perfection. It completely transformed our upholstery, however, taking both an old couch and a car to next-level clean.

5 HOURS AGO