Milwaukeeans don't play around when it comes to cribbage, sheepshead and euchre

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Americans can play hundreds of video games from our watches and binge billions of shows in our basement rec rooms and yet 52 cards made of paper continue to monopolize our favorite entertainment pastimes – especially around the holiday season.
Debating the best Disney songs, with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

This content is in partnership with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Get your tickets now - and see you there!. A trip to see the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra – especially in its fancy Bradley Symphony Center home that's still got that new car shine – always feels magical. Next weekend, however, it'll feel even more so thanks to an extra dose of wondrous wizardry: Disney magic.
Rock Bottom Brewery is permanently closed

An employee confirmed by telephone on Thursday that Rock Bottom Brewery, 740 N. Plankinton Ave., is permanently closed. The employee said he was not told why the restaurant was closing, but said Rock Bottom was closed as of this past Monday. A list of locations on the company's main website...
Where to watch the 2022 World Cup

This article is presented in partnership with The Lowlands Group. For the lowdown on more upcoming Lowlands events, beers and more, click here. Are you ready for some football!? No, Hank Williams Jr., not that kind of football – I mean futbol, played on the highest level and on the ultimate global stage.
Mark your calendars for Shorewood Winterfest on Dec. 5

The annual Shorewood event, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 will mark the official start to the holiday season. Bring the kids and stroll through the Village of Shorewood on this festive evening filled with fun activities from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. The official Village tree and menorah lighting will take...
Charter high school breaks ground in Bronzeville

A Milwaukee charter high school broke ground Tuesday on a new building on Tuesday. Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy (HFCA)'s new building at 2212 N. Vel Phillips Ave., announced earlier this year, was designed by Engberg Anderson Architects. It will be built on a vacant lot across from the former...
Milwaukee County approves first historic LGBTQ landmark

This week, The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved historic landmark designation for the site of the Black Nite Uprising, 400 N. Plankinton Ave. This is the first official historical monument, marker or memorial in Wisconsin to be devoted to the history of LGBTQ people. The Black Nite Uprising was...
Bublr installs bikeshare station at the Deer District

About a week ago, Bublr Bikes installed a new bikeshare station on south side of Juneau Avenue at North 5th Street in the Deer District. The station is just outside the Fiserv Forum and just across the street from the new The Trade hotel, expected to open in March. When...
