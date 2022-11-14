Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Massachusetts police release photo of masked suspect in manhunt for Martha's Vineyard bank robbers
Police in Martha's Vineyard have released a photo of a suspect they believe was involved along with two other people in an armed bank robbery on Thursday.
NECN
Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion
A man was killed in a house explosion and fire in Newfane, Vermont, overnight. Vermont State Police said police and numerous area fire departments responded to an address on Route 30 in Newfane around 1 a.m. on Friday for multiple 911 calls reporting the explosion of a single-family home. A man was found dead among the burnt debris.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man facing charges after shooting turkey from car window, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man from Cheshire County is facing multiple charges after New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said he shot a turkey from a car window. Officials said the man, who was not identified, used a 9mm handgun to shoot the turkey. Conservation officers said they learned...
WMUR.com
Police warn of scam caller who claims to be from FBI, uses New Hampshire State Police phone number
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are warning about a potential scam call involving someone claiming to be from the FBI. New Hampshire State Police warn a scammer has been spoofing a state police number associated with the Troop D barracks when claiming they are from the FBI out of New Hampshire.
Martha's Vineyard armed suspects remain at large after robbing bank, tying up employees
A trio of armed robbers walked into a Martha's Vineyard bank on Thursday morning, tied up employees, then fled the scene in a stolen car, authorities said.
newportdispatch.com
Woman facing numerous charges after caught speeding through Putney
PUTNEY — A 31-year-old woman from Bellows Falls was arrested following an incident in Putney on Tuesday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle clocked traveling over 100 miles-per-hour on I-91 at around 6:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police learned that Samantha Chiu was transporting two...
thepulseofnh.com
Nashua Man Charged For Highway Shooting
A 24-year-old Nashua man is accused of reckless conduct involving a firearm. State Police say they were alerted Monday to an erratic vehicle on the Everett Turnpike. Troopers subsequently learned the driver pulled over and fired four or five times into the tree line in Merrimack. State and local police located Matthew Lowman at a residence in Nashua and he was arrested.
Man arrested for allegedly firing multiple rounds into tree line on side of NH highway
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest, accused of shooting multiple rounds into a nearby tree line on the side of a highway Monday night. Matthew D. Lowman, 24, of Nashua, was charged with reckless conduct involving a firearm. New Hampshire State Police say they received...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash
SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said a 45-year-old woman from Essex was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. Two adults and two children were inside the car.
Virginia police say 1 dead, 1 injured after car drives into Potomac River
One person is in the hospital and another is dead after a car ended up in the Potomac River along the GW Parkway on Thursday night, U.S. Park Police said.
Man who stole Amazon truck leads police on chase through multiple New Hampshire towns
A shipment of Amazon packages ended with a booking Sunday afternoon. According to New Hampshire state police, officers arrested a man who led police on a car chase through multiple towns after stealing an Amazon delivery truck Sunday afternoon. According to NHSP, Richard Royea, 40, stole the Amazon delivery truck...
Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner
SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire
THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
Fentanyl fight overwhelms Arizona police as drug busts track farther north: former cop
An elected Yuma official and a former Arizona law enforcement officer team up to address drug smuggling as Border Patrol struggles to process migrant influx.
thepulseofnh.com
Victim Of Deadly Nashua Crash Was Member Of NH National Guard
The victim of a deadly crash in Nashua earlier this month has been identified as a member of the New Hampshire National Guard. According to investigators, 22-year-old Peter Cameron was driving on Main Dunstable Road when he was involved in a rollover accident. It is believed that speed was a factor in the tragedy and police are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests that could take months to come back. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday from nine a-m until 11 a-m at Gate City Church in Nashua.
Mississippi man arrested after allegedly stealing plane, threat to crash into Walmart dies in federal custody
A Mississippi man who allegedly stole a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart died in federal custody on Monday afternoon, according to officials.
Reading officer manslaughter trial: Victim said ‘Shoot me!’, so he did, ADA says
Reading police Officer Erik Drauschke is on trial for manslaughter in the death of Alan Greenough. Reading police Officer Erik Drauschke is on trial for manslaughter for shooting and killing 43-year-old Alan Greenough in 2018. On Monday, lawyers began their opening arguments in Middlesex Superior Court, The Boston Globe reported....
Wisconsin 'Dancing Grannies' to return to Christmas parade one year after losing 4 members in attack
Darrell Brooks Jr., who killed six people when he plowed his red Ford SUV through a Christmas parade last year, was sentenced on Wednesday to six consecutive life sentences.
Virginia man released from custody after allegedly shooting and killing neighbor's dog
The Virginia man accused of killing his neighbor's dog after a verbal altercation has been released from jail. He was released on bond Monday at an arraignment hearing.
Border agents find $2M in cocaine, dead man near capsized boat in Puerto Rico
Border agents discovered 198 pounds of cocaine and a dead person near a capsized boat in Puerto Rico.
Fox News
865K+
Followers
5K+
Post
684M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0