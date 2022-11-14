ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion

A man was killed in a house explosion and fire in Newfane, Vermont, overnight. Vermont State Police said police and numerous area fire departments responded to an address on Route 30 in Newfane around 1 a.m. on Friday for multiple 911 calls reporting the explosion of a single-family home. A man was found dead among the burnt debris.
NEWFANE, VT
Woman facing numerous charges after caught speeding through Putney

PUTNEY — A 31-year-old woman from Bellows Falls was arrested following an incident in Putney on Tuesday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle clocked traveling over 100 miles-per-hour on I-91 at around 6:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police learned that Samantha Chiu was transporting two...
PUTNEY, VT
Nashua Man Charged For Highway Shooting

A 24-year-old Nashua man is accused of reckless conduct involving a firearm. State Police say they were alerted Monday to an erratic vehicle on the Everett Turnpike. Troopers subsequently learned the driver pulled over and fired four or five times into the tree line in Merrimack. State and local police located Matthew Lowman at a residence in Nashua and he was arrested.
NASHUA, NH
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash

SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said a 45-year-old woman from Essex was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. Two adults and two children were inside the car.
SHARON, VT
Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
SALEM, MA
Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire

THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Victim Of Deadly Nashua Crash Was Member Of NH National Guard

The victim of a deadly crash in Nashua earlier this month has been identified as a member of the New Hampshire National Guard. According to investigators, 22-year-old Peter Cameron was driving on Main Dunstable Road when he was involved in a rollover accident. It is believed that speed was a factor in the tragedy and police are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests that could take months to come back. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday from nine a-m until 11 a-m at Gate City Church in Nashua.
NASHUA, NH
