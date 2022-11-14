Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
It's ‘About Damn Time': Lizzo Announces San Diego Show
According to Lizzo, "Truth Hurts,” but the latest tour news is the opposite: The three-time Grammy award-winning artist has released the dates of a second North American leg of the Special 2our, and San Diego will be the penultimate stop on Lizzo’s the schedule. Lizzo will be joined...
pacificsandiego.com
Top weekend events in San Diego for Nov. 17-20: Wonderfront Festival, Lightscape and more
Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 20. “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: The Old Globe presents its 25th annual production of this Mel Marvin-Timothy Mason musical inspired by the Dr. Seuss children’s book about a lonely mountain-dwelling creature who schemes to rob a village of all its Christmas spirit and presents. Opens Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary week to week, but mostly evening performances Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple performances on weekend days. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.
sandiegomagazine.com
Chef Brian Malarkey & Chris Puffer (Re)Take Herringbone
It was arguably the most magical room they had. And now they have it again. They have massive, grand plans for it. And then they're done. Chef Brian Malarkey and Chris Puffer, business partner/operator (Puffer-Malarkey Collective), have taken over Herringbone San Diego in La Jolla. They will rename it, remodel it, and reimagine it in a way that fills a hole in the La Jolla dining scene (we’ve been asked to keep that part a secret, and man we love a good secret).
San Diego 2022 Holiday Guide: Events, Festivals, Attractions and Parades
A comprehensive list of everything happening in San Diego during the 2022 holiday season and our free holiday music channels!
A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
Baby from San Diego's first televised C-section from 1953 lived a 'good life'
RAMONA, Calif. — CBS 8 was San Diego's first television station which meant our cameras often captured San Diego County history in the making. On October 21, 1953, CBS 8 televised the first cesarean birth in San Diego history. In this Zevely Zone, I tracked down the special baby born that day. Cesarean births these days are quite common in the United States, by some estimates more than one million babies a year are born by C-section a year, but back in 1953, Earl Wentworth's birth was big news.
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
nomadlawyer.org
Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
This San Diego Tree Farm Is Ranked 4th Best In U.S. For Christmas Trees
This family-owned tree farm has been recognized as one of the best places to buy a Christmas tree in America!
5th annual Wishbone Brawl returns to Goat Hill Park on Saturday
Walking the clubhouse of Goat Hill Park in Oceanside, the history of this municipal golf course oozes through the walls.
3 adoptive family members charged in girl’s death volunteered with San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 has learned more about law enforcement ties to the three family members charged this month in the death of an adopted, 11-year-old girl, Aarabella McCormack. All three of the defendants currently being held without bail in San Diego County jail previously volunteered with the...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Humane Society Throws Paw-ty for Pooch Waiting 2 Years for a Home
A special dog who has been waiting for her forever family for two years was thrown a birthday paw-ty by the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) to celebrate the pooch who has become a staff favorite. Dana, a nearly 7-year-old American pit bull terrier mix, was given the royal treatment...
Rock Church to host food distributions throughout San Diego
During November and December, the Rock Church will host weekly food distributions throughout San Diego, said a press release from the church.
Deadline approaches for refunds from San Diego County
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector on Thursday announced the $1,056,186 in potential refunds available for San Diegans to file a claim before the Nov. 30 deadline.
theregistrysocal.com
Nine Leases Totaling 26,000 SQFT Signed at Casey Brown Company-Owned Building in San Diego
SAN DIEGO –– CBRE facilitated nine new leases at the recently renovated 4250 Pacific Highway in San Diego. These new leases totaled 26,000 sq. ft. and were signed over the last 18 months. CBRE’s Dick Balestri and Cole Martinez represented the building owner, Casey Brown Company, in the transactions.
This Is Where You Can Get Rid Of Junk For Free In San Diego This Weekend
If you’ve got junk laying around your house or yard, here’s a great way to get rid of it before the holidays.
localemagazine.com
11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!
From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
El Cajon community raving over 99-cent Tijuana-style tacos
EL CAJON, Calif. — No, your eyes aren't deceiving you – an El Cajon taqueria slips Tijuana-style tacos for 99 cents. El Cilantro Mexican Grill in the El Cajon area of San Diego County has drawn many food lovers and curious individuals to see what all the hype is about.
Fundraising drive raises over $11K for two single mothers whose cars were towed by San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — A few days ago, two single mothers, Lisa and June, and their children, 10-year-old Ayo and 12-year-old Mason were forced to sleep outside in the cold at Mariner's Point Park after their cars, which they used for temporary shelter, were towed due to expired tags. Now,...
northcountydailystar.com
San Marcos Holiday Market Save the Date
Sunday, December 4th, 10AM -4PM 251 North City Drive, San Marcos. Celebrate the Season with Local Shopping, Holiday Gifts, Seasonal Eats, Live Music, and a Visit from Santa Claus. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market at North City! The beloved open-air...
