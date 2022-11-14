ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

It's ‘About Damn Time': Lizzo Announces San Diego Show

According to Lizzo, "Truth Hurts,” but the latest tour news is the opposite: The three-time Grammy award-winning artist has released the dates of a second North American leg of the Special 2our, and San Diego will be the penultimate stop on Lizzo’s the schedule. Lizzo will be joined...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Top weekend events in San Diego for Nov. 17-20: Wonderfront Festival, Lightscape and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 20. “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: The Old Globe presents its 25th annual production of this Mel Marvin-Timothy Mason musical inspired by the Dr. Seuss children’s book about a lonely mountain-dwelling creature who schemes to rob a village of all its Christmas spirit and presents. Opens Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary week to week, but mostly evening performances Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple performances on weekend days. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Chef Brian Malarkey & Chris Puffer (Re)Take Herringbone

It was arguably the most magical room they had. And now they have it again. They have massive, grand plans for it. And then they're done. Chef Brian Malarkey and Chris Puffer, business partner/operator (Puffer-Malarkey Collective), have taken over Herringbone San Diego in La Jolla. They will rename it, remodel it, and reimagine it in a way that fills a hole in the La Jolla dining scene (we’ve been asked to keep that part a secret, and man we love a good secret).
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Baby from San Diego's first televised C-section from 1953 lived a 'good life'

RAMONA, Calif. — CBS 8 was San Diego's first television station which meant our cameras often captured San Diego County history in the making. On October 21, 1953, CBS 8 televised the first cesarean birth in San Diego history. In this Zevely Zone, I tracked down the special baby born that day. Cesarean births these days are quite common in the United States, by some estimates more than one million babies a year are born by C-section a year, but back in 1953, Earl Wentworth's birth was big news.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
ESCONDIDO, CA
localemagazine.com

11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!

From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Marcos Holiday Market Save the Date

Sunday, December 4th, 10AM -4PM 251 North City Drive, San Marcos. Celebrate the Season with Local Shopping, Holiday Gifts, Seasonal Eats, Live Music, and a Visit from Santa Claus. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market at North City! The beloved open-air...
SAN MARCOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy